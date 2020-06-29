GREENSBORO, NC – On June 15, the grassroots community-based coalition Power Beyond Pride issued a statement calling on white-led LGBTQIA organizations to recognize our roles within white supremacy and systemic racism.
On June 24, representatives from Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), the organization that produces Greensboro Pride, attended the virtual forum hosted by Power Beyond Pride to discuss past and current transgressions towards LGTBQIA Black, Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC).
Today, we would like to issue an overdue public apology to LGBTQIA BIPOC.
The Greensboro Pride festival has been a day of fun and celebration for many throughout our 15-year history however, the first Pride, 51 years ago, was a riot started by queer and trans BIPOC. We have failed to highlight and uplift the voices of our underserved and underrepresented BIPOC brothers and sisters.
Over the years, we have failed to understand our shortcomings, insert ourselves in BIPOC spaces, build a relationship with the BIPOC community, be actively anti-racist, and demonstrate meaningful solidarity.
This apology is a start, but we recognize it is not enough. We have a desire and willingness to listen, learn, be challenged, be held accountable, and begin to build relationships within the queer BIPOC community. Our desire is to understand where we have failed in the past so we may move forward knowing better and doing better.
To be transparent with the entire community, we currently do not have an action plan on how to move forward. We learned from the virtual forum that a predominately white board should not create an anti-racist plan without the representation and input of the LGBTQIA BIPOC community. We will participate in anti-racist training. We will collaborate with the BIPOC community. We want to hear the BIPOC community. And until then, no action plan can be created.
Our first step is to invite the community to share their input, feelings, suggestions, and ideas with us by emailing info@greensboropride.org. Since we have cancelled Greensboro Pride events due to COVID-19, our promise to you is we will spend the remainder of 2020 growing as a team that serves ALL the LGBTQIA community of Greensboro and surrounding areas.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad:
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to be actively involved with the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning (GLBTQ) community of the Triad. ART works to support the emotional, social, and mental health needs of the GLBTQ community by maintaining an ongoing, visible, positive, educational, and supportive presence in the community.
