Commercial Robbery
GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022) – On 09.30.2022 at 3:54 am officers responded to the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road in reference to a robbery of business.
An unknown sex suspect entered the business presented a threatening note and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving by unknown means.
The suspect was described as wearing a mask and glasses.
There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022) – On 09.29.2022 at 10:49 pm officers responded to 3807 Cotswold Avenue reference a shooting and located a gunshot victim with serious injury.
Officers are conducting an interview of a potential suspect at this time.
There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Commercial Robbery
GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2022) – On 09.29.2022 at 10:51 pm officers responded to the Microtel Inn on 4304 Big Tree Way in reference to a robbery of business.
A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving in a light color sedan.
The suspect was described as a black male 5’09 wearing a ski type mask and white color shirt and black color pants.
There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2022) – On 09.29.2022 at 8:53 pm officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury.
No suspect information was available.
The immediate area is closed to vehicular traffic.
There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.