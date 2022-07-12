Greensboro Police Releases Community Crime Map
GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2022) – The Greensboro Police Department and LexisNexis Risk Solutions recently partnered to provide a new way for the public to stay informed about crime in Greensboro.
The Community Crime Map is a tool available to the public where citizens can map and analyze data and receive timely alerts about crimes in their area. Greensboro residents can also sign up to receive neighborhood watch reports that automatically email a breakdown of recent crime activity.
Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the GPD’s records system to keep crime information updated online and in the mobile app. Community Crime Map cleans and geocodes the crime data, displaying all incidents on a map. The dashboard then allows users to view basic information about the incidents and filter by type of crime, location type, block-level address, date and time.
