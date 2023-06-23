Greensboro Police Make Arrest in Commercial Robberies
GREENSBORO, NC (June, 2023) – On June 22, 2023 Greensboro Police arrested Essey Hilliard, 41 years old, in relation to two commercial robberies:
* April 27, 2023 commercial robbery of Refuel, located at 2410 E Market Street
* June 21, 2023 commercial robbery of Refuel 2410 E Market Street
Hilliard was charged with one count of Common Law Robbery and one count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. He was given a $201,000 secured bond for these charges.
