Greensboro Police Department Organizes Sleeping Bag Drive
GREENSBORO, NC (September 2, 2022) – The Greensboro Police Department is seeking community partnership in collecting new sleeping bags to distribute to those in need this fall. Community members can donate to the “Friends in Need, Fall Sleeping Bag Drive” from September 1- September 30, 2022.
New sleeping bags can be donated at Police Headquarters, 100 Police Plaza, and left in donation boxes in the lobby. Behavioral Health Response Team Officers and Clinicians will distribute sleeping bags to those in need as the weather turns colder.
For health and safety reasons, we cannot accept used sleeping bags. No monetary donations can be accepted by the Department.
The Greensboro Police Department’s Watch Operations Division is organizing donation efforts and can be reached at 336-373-2496 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.