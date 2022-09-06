Greensboro Police Department Organizes Sleeping Bag Drive

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.