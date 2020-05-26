GREENSBORO, NC – On May 26, 2020 the Greensboro Police Department arrested and charged Matthew Jonathan Rickard, W/M 37, of Greensboro with 3 counts of Sex Acts with a Student. Mr. Rickard is a former employee at Page High School. He received a $75,000 bond. The incidents were reported to have occurred between 2015 and 2017.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this case can contact the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-2255 or Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
