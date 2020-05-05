GREENSBORO, NC (May 4, 2020) – On May 4, 2020 the Greensboro Police Department charged Christopher Arnell Holland with additional charges in reference to an ongoing investigation regarding inappropriate contact with students at Dudley High School. Additional victims were identified through the ongoing investigation which resulted in the new charges.
On March 12, Holland was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Sex Acts with a Student. On May 4, Holland was charged with an additional six new crimes: three counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, and one count of indecent liberties with a child. The incidents were reported to have occurred between 2017 and 2019. The investigation of Holland continues and additional charges will be forthcoming.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this case can contact the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-2255 or Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.