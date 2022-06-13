Greensboro officer who shot Joseph Lopez fired and indicted: Bodycam videos released, indicted officer’s attorney denounces DA & city council

The release of bodycam videos depicting Greensboro Police Officer Matthew Hamilton’s fatal shooting of Joseph Lopez followed unprecedented developments in Greensboro’s latest police homicide.
“Homicide” is the term for every incident in which an officer kills someone, and by itself denotes no guilt. But for the first time in the city’s history, an officer has been indicted for a shooting.
On June 6, attorneys for Joe Lopez, whose son Joseph Lopez was killed by Hamilton on November 19 of last year, filed a lawsuit against Hamilton and the City of Greensboro. At a press conference at the Beloved Community Center of Greensboro, Attorney Flint Taylor accused the DA’s office of “sitting on” the results of the SBI investigation.
Taylor said he and co-counsel Graham Holt could now legally describe what is shown on the bodycam videos. In April, Superior Court Judge Joe Craig allowed Holt to describe what he saw on the videos to the victim’s family, but ordered Holt not to describe it to the public or press.
Such descriptions are necessary in a Complaint, which is a public document. Once the suit was filed, Holt and Taylor were no longer gagged.
Taylor and Holt previously represented the family of Marcus Smith in the now-settled lawsuit over Smith’s fatal hogtying by eight Greensboro officers in 2018. That death has also been ruled a homicide, but no officers were disciplined or indicted. That case was settled in February for $2.57 million.
The Lopez lawsuit alleges the city of Greensboro failed to properly train, supervise and discipline officers, and has an “unconstitutional pattern and practice of using excessive and deadly force disproportionately against persons of color.”
At Monday’s press conference, Taylor urged Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle to fire Hamilton and Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump to indict him. That afternoon, the DA’s office announced that Hamilton had been indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter. Shortly afterward, GPD fired him.
An hour later, Amiel Rossabi, attorney for the Greensboro Police Officer’s Association, issued a press release announcing that he is defending Hamilton. Rossabi accused DA Crump of having “been manipulated” by an “uninformed ‘mob’ who have a clear agenda to handcuff the police, self-aggrandize and profit financially from targeting police officers.”
Rossabi also called the indictment “a travesty!” and condemned a “climate of anti-police sentiment that has been fostered by a majority of the City Council and a small vocal cadre of others.” He stated that “District Attorney Crump knew that I represented Officer Hamilton; yet, she chose to present this case to the grand jury without giving me any notice to be able to request that Officer Hamilton give evidence.”
Rossabi alleged that “Mr. Lopez immediately turned towards Officer Hamilton with a black object in his hand that resembled a handgun.”
The bodycam videos released two days later do not reveal whether Lopez was holding anything, or even if he turned, due to the darkness of the shed. YES! Weekly asked Rossabi when he had viewed the videos and if he needed a judge’s permission to do so, similar to Holt and Taylor.
“I decline to answer any of your questions,” replied Rossabi in email. “When your publication begins unbiased reporting, I will be glad to establish communications with you.”
Judge Craig was more forthcoming and explained that attorneys for police officers are not bound by the same restrictions as others. “The officer is allowed to view his body-worn camera footage, and by extension, his attorney, as part of his representation of the officer, may do so as well.”
Amiel Rossabi’s spouse, Katie, is an at-large candidate for city council who has repeatedly condemned Mayor Nancy Vaughan and multiple council members for what she alleges is their failure to support the GPD. With her husband in attendance, she spoke to council during the public comments section of the June 7 meeting.
She called Hamilton’s arrest “unprecedented and a direct result of District Attorney Avery Crump and the majority of council kowtowing to self-serving police-hating fringe groups” who “care only about their agenda, financial gain or self-promotion.” She then stated that “we do not need the city council, the citizen’s review board or fringe groups making decisions about proper police procedure” and “we do not need a district attorney who abdicates her authority for political motives at the expense of these police officers’ careers.”
A latter speaker was Hester Petty, one of those Rossabi had denounced for criticizing the GPD. Petty asked for a show of hands of “any of you are getting money from the Greensboro Police Officer’s Association.” Vaughan and at-large representative Hugh Holston raised their hands.
Once public comments was over, City Attorney Chuck Watts read aloud an order from Superior Court Judge William A. Wood in response to a petition by Biffle to release the bodycam videos. Watts later shared this order with YES! Weekly.
Wood granted Biffle’s petition to release videos from all officers on the scene. A handwritten note at the bottom of the order stated that GPD could also “prepare a compilation of the recordings, which must be approved by counsel for Officer Hamilton before it is released to general public or anyone.”
Watts said the judge granted Rossabi the right to approve any compilation released by the GPD. Watts also stated that Rossabi had asked for further restrictions, but those had been denied.
The City of Greensboro finished uploading the compilation video and individual videos #1 through #10 to its YouTube page by 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8.
Before this article describes what can be seen on them, here are the events preceding Hamilton unleashing a K9 on Lopez and then shooting him.
According to a report by WGHP Fox 8, on Nov. 15, 2021, a Guilford County Sheriff’s deputy pulled a car occupied by Lopez over for an allegedly fake license plate. Lopez consented to a search, but while the deputy was calling for backup, he jumped back into the car and drove away, leaving a woman behind.
Sheriff’s deputies tracked the car to a house on Cloverdale Drive that, according to Rossabi, belongs to Lopez’s girlfriend. She gave them consent to search, and Lopez was located in a closet, holding a shotgun. After negotiations with the deputies, he peacefully surrendered the weapon and himself, and was charged with felony possession of a firearm and resisting, delaying and obstructing a law enforcement officer. He was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.
On November 19, the woman living at the Cloverdale address called 911 to say that her ex-boyfriend Lopez was attempting to break into her house. When GPD officers arrived on the scene, they heard movement inside a storage shed behind the residence. Looking through a rear window, an officer confirmed that Lopez was inside.
This is when K9 officer Hamilton took up a position outside the door to the storage shed with his leashed dog. The following can be observed on the videos.
Hamilton yells “Greensboro police. You in there, make yourself known!”
“Yes, I’m here,” shouts Lopez.
“Come on out with your hands up, or I’m gonna send my dog in there,” replies Hamilton. “He’ll bite you. Come on out!”
“I’m not coming out until it’s safe,” replies Lopez.
“Hey, listen to me. C’mon out. I’m getting ready to put the dog in there.”
“I’m coming,” shouts Lopez.
Seconds later, Hamilton releases the dog, shouting “stellen,” which is Dutch for “bite!"
Hamilton enters the shed. His flashlight offers a very brief glimpse of a shadowy form possibly struggling with the dog.
(Later, after officers secure the shed and install lights, couches are visible pressed end-to-end, forming a barrier and indicating a space of 10-15-feet between where Hamilton stands when he fires and the chair where Lopez’s body is found.)
Hamilton fires, then shouts, “Oh shit! Oh fuck!”
He then shouts “I saw something in his hand!” several times.
There is not enough light and not enough footage of Lopez before being shot to support or refute Rossabi’s claim that Lopez pointed a “black object that resembled a handgun” at Hamilton. By the time any of the bodycam videos offer a well-lit view of Lopez, he is slumped in a chair, body limp and eyes open, with blood running down his face.
The Office of the State Medical Examiner’s report dated November 22 states that a single hollow-point round from Hamilton’s gun penetrated Lopez’s nasal passage, cranial vault, brainstem, and C1, the top vertebrae in the cervical spine.
“I thought he had something in his hand,” repeats Hamilton.
“You got him!” says an officer.
Hamilton leashes the dog and exits.
An officer approaches the chair where Lopez is slumped and shouts “he’s down, he’s down.”
“Where is it at?” asks another, meaning the wound.
“Right in the face,” says an officer pointing.
An officer holds Lopez’s wrist. “I got a distal,” meaning a pulse taken at the wrist or other extremity.
The offices agree that Lopez will need to be taken out of the cluttered shed before EMTs can work on him.
"Want me to start dragging him out?" asks one.
“It’s going to be a load-and-go if they do anything. If we can put that blanket under him and just tarp him out, it might be easier."
They drag and carry Lopez out to the paramedics.
“Here’s his cellphone,” says an officer. “He had it in his pocket.”
Minutes later, he asks another officer. “Where do you want his cell phone?”
“Where was it laying?” responds the other officer.
“It was in his pocket and we pulled it out.”
Attorneys Taylor and Holt, speaking for Joe Lopez, the victim’s father, have stated that the senior Lopez spoke on the phone with his son minutes before the police arrived and that Joseph told Joe that he feared for his life.
The GPD investigation found no gun at the scene. At no point in any of the videos does any officer direct attention to or look for the “dark object” that Rossabi’s press release describes Lopez as holding.
An incident report filed by GPD on December 6 lists the death as “Homicide – Murder,” but contains no details other than the date, address, and name of the victim.
Lopez was killed 31 days before what would have been his 30th birthday. On December 5, his remains were buried in Lakeview Memorial Park, where his father has worked as a supervisor for years.
