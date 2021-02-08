GREENSBORO, NC (February 8, 2021) – On Feb. 5, officers with the Greensboro Police Department Special Response Team responded to W. English Street in High Point, in response to a mutual aid request from the High Point Police Department regarding a barricaded suspect.
During the standoff the suspect continuously fired at officers and two Greensboro Police Officers returned fire. During the exchange the suspect was struck and killed. One officer with the Greensboro Police Department was struck by gunfire and suffered minor injuries that were not considered life threatening.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct the investigation into the incident. The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed. As is departmental policy, the officers involved in this incident will be placed on administrative duty.
