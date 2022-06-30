ADRIATIC SEA (June 28, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Alexander Anderson, from Greensboro, North Carolina, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, installs soundproofing sheets on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 28, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)
wire
Greensboro native serves aboard USS Harry S. Truman
- Press Release
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Truman
- Airlines
- Harry S
- Adria Airways
- Adria
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Aviation
- Humans
- U.s. Sixth Fleet
- U.s. Navy
- Mass Communication Specialist
- Alexander Anderson
- United States
- Truman Adriatic Sea
- Harry S. Truman
- North Carolina
- United States Navy
- Aviation Structural Mechanic
- Greensboro
- Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron
- Charles Blaine
- Adriatic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- WS/FCS Announces New Chief Financial Officer & Senior Leadership Changes and Appointments
- The Winston-Salem Foundation Announces New Vice President, Development and Donor Services
- Greensboro Science Center Welcomes Red Panda Cub
- Advanced Heart and Vascular Care Available at MedCenter Greensboro
- Three HPU Families Contribute Six-Figure Gifts to the Qubein Arena
Most Popular
Articles
- King of The Flat Iron
- THE LITTLE THEATRE OF WINSTON-SALEM ANNOUNCES NEW TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
- The Wiggle Room returns to downtown Winston-Salem
- Pilot Life HQ one step closer to national historic designation
- The 2022 Triad's Best
- HOT POUR: Bartender of the Week — Berit Nilsen
- JURASSIC QUEST, NATION’S BIGGEST DINOSAUR EXPERIENCE, MIGRATES TO WINSTON-SALEM – TICKETS ON SALE NOW
- Dori Freeman and Winston-Salem Symphony
- SAFE Banking Omitted from Scaled Back Version of America COMPETES Act
- Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award Presented to David Neill
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Updated
Earlier this month, just as Congress was about to convene hearings on how former President D…
- Updated
The Forsyth County Republican Men’s Club and Conservative Women of Forsyth County recently t…
- Updated
Just as with murder and other heinous crimes, I suppose that sexual abuse of children has pr…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.