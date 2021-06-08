PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2021) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Robert Valdiviez, from Greensboro, North Carolina, handles supplies during an underway replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
Greensboro Native handles supplies during underway replenishment aboard U.S. Navy warship
