Greensboro NAACP honors mothers losing children to violence at April 30 ‘Love Lift Us’ event, balloon release
In solemn tribute, the Greensboro Branch of Women in NAACP will recognize and honor mothers grieving the loss of children to gun violence and violent acts at “Love Lift Us,” a celebration of life from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., April 30 in Greensboro’s Hester Park, 3615 Deutzia Street.
“Our purpose is simple and direct,” said Yvonne Hunt-Perry, WIN chair. “For a long time we wanted to find a way to bring comfort and bittersweet joy to the mothers who lost their children to violence.”
Speakers will address the issue of violence. At the conclusion, the group will release colorful balloons to symbolize their energy to “stop the unnecessary killing,” Hunt-Perry said.
The event is open to the open at no charge. “I am requesting grieving mothers to contact me to participate,” she said. For more information, contact Hunt-Perry at naacpgsowin@gmail.com or call 336-254-1501.
