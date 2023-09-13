The only place to see the world’s most popular trucks and best drivers roars into the Greensboro Coliseum on January 13-14
GREENSBORO, NC (September 13, 2023) – Experience big-time family fun at Monster Jam®. The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Greensboro for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14. At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, September 13, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on September 19. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
The excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party held in Greensboro on Saturday. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures. Activities include the Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy. This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.
Greensboro fans will be on the edge of their seats as the world’s best drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions. The Arena Series West Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2024 Monster Jam World Finals will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on May 18.
The Arena Championship Series East features eight skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and always entertaining. The first female series champion, Krysten Anderson in the legendary Grave Digger®, aims to bring home another championship trophy. 2021 Rising Star award winner Armando Castro grabs the bull by the horns in El Toro Loco®. 2023 Arena Racer of the Year Coty Saucier hopes to burn down the competition in Dragon®.
Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside approximately one hour before the event start time. Featured festivities include competition previews, driver interviews, giveaways, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.
Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.
WHEN: Saturday, January 13, 2024
Ø Event Time – 7:00 PM
Ø Pit Party open from 4:30 PM–6:00 PM (Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Ø Event Time – 2:00 PM
Ø Pit Party open from 11:30 AM–1:00 PM (Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)
WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum
TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger® driven by Krysten Anderson; El Toro Loco® driven by Armando Castro; Dragon™ driven by Coty Saucier; Megalodon® driven by TBA; Wild Side driven by Zack Garner; Raminator driven by Mark Hall; Rammunition driven by Kurt Kraehmer; 1 truck/driver TBA
**Truck and driver line-up subject to change
TICKETS: Tickets will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com
