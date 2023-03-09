The honorable Nancy B. Vaughan, Mayor of the City of Greensboro, will be formally recognized as an honorary member of the Carolina Cowboys during The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Combine: The Future of Bull Riding 2023 event at the Davis Rodeo Ranch in Archdale, North Carolina on Tuesday, March 14 at 3 p.m. ET.
The Carolina’s first professional bull riding team, the Carolina Cowboys, will officially welcome Mayor Vaughan during pre-event ceremonies for the team’s 2023 sanctioned combine. The PBR Team Series Combine: The Future of Bull Riding is a three-day event featuring the area’s top up-and-coming bull riders. The combine is designed to meet the league’s long-term objective of rider development, while allowing new riders and unrestricted free agents the opportunity to showcase their skills to team coaches and general managers.
Mayor Vaughan is being recognized ahead of the second season of the PBR Team Series. The Carolina Cowboys will hold its second Cowboys Days homestand on September 22-24, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets on sale now and available through Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.com/pbr-professional-bull-riders-tickets/artist/2859854?venueId=369330
The Carolina Cowboys’ homestand will be the eighth event of the 10-event 2023 PBR Team Series regular season. The Cowboys are coached by PBR co-founder Jerome Davis. Under the leadership of General Manager Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, the team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin.
DAY: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
TIME: 3 p.m. ET
LOCATION: Davis Rodeo Ranch, 5667 Elmer Beeson Rd., Archdale, NC 27263
WHO: Mayor Nancy Vaughan, City of Greensboro
Richard Childress, Team Owner, Carolina Cowboys
Austin Dillon, General Manager, Carolina Cowboys
Jerome Davis, Head Coach, Carolina Cowboys
Tiffany Davis, Assistant General Manager, Carolina Cowboys
About the Carolina Cowboys:
The Carolina Cowboys are based in Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., where the team will hold its second Cowboys Days homestand on September 22-24, 2023, the eighth event of the 10-event 2023 PBR Team Series regular season. The Cowboys are coached by PBR co-founder Jerome Davis. Under the leadership of General Manager Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, the team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin. From a one-man team in 1969, Richard Childress grew Richard Childress Racing (RCR) into one of the most-respected organizations in NASCAR, with nearly 400 team members supporting full-time operations in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. As a car owner, Childress, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017, has earned more than 200 victories in NASCAR’s top-three national series, 16 championships, three Daytona 500 championships and three Brickyard 400 championships. Away from the track, Childress is a businessman, philanthropist and conservationist – he loves wine, the outdoors, supporting the military, and investing in America’s youth. Childress’ properties include the award-winning Childress Vineyards. He sits on the board of directors of Growth Energy and holds an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Northwestern Ohio. Entrepreneur and agriculturalist Broin is the founder and CEO of bioprocessing giant POET, the world’s largest biofuel producer. Broin and RCR have a longstanding partnership through NASCAR and worked together to upgrade the league to 15% bioethanol.
About the PBR Team Series:
The PBR Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season beginning in July and culminating in a team championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas October 20-22. During the 2023 season, the league’s second, each of the eight teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Kanas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX – will host a three-day homestand. There are also neutral-site games in Cheyenne, WY and Anaheim, CA.
The PBR Team Series, which launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. Events are staged in a tournament-style format with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five riders on the Practice Roster. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. The event winner is the team with the most game wins across an event, with a special bonus round designed as a tie-breaker to determine final event standings. All PBR Team Seri es events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or RidePass on Pluto TV.
