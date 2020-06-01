Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan declared a curfew for the city of Greensboro beginning Mon., June 1. The curfew hours are from 8 pm to 6 am, and remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded by the Mayor.
“As a result of the escalating violence that has come to Greensboro over the weekend, I have declared a curfew for the city beginning tonight at 8 pm,” said Mayor Vaughan. “I am concerned more about the possible loss of life and injuries for our residents. The curfew is necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare of our community.”
Exemptions from the curfew include:
· Law enforcement officers, firefighters and other public safety employees;
· Doctors, nurses, employees of hospitals or other medical facilities;
· Public utilities, public transportation companies;
· On-duty military personnel
· News media, journalists
· Individuals traveling between work and their residence
· Individuals seeking medical care
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.