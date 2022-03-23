Greensboro mayor claims impasse with mobile home residents

“I think we’re at loggerheads,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan to YES! Weekly on March 9.
Vaughan was referring to a letter the city received from the former attorney representing the residents facing eviction from the Hiatt Street mobile home park, managed by Lynne Anderson and being sold to developer Jerry Wass.
Prior to receiving it, the city had planned to offer money to the remaining families if they agreed to move out by June 19, according to Vaughan.
A resolution, passed unanimously by Greensboro City Council on March 1 titled “Establishing a Mass Housing Displacement Program and Authorizing $200,000 to Fund Services,” made that possible.
“Not all was for Hiatt,” said Vaughan.
As previously reported, Anderson initially gave tenants a 60-day notice to vacate despite state law requiring 180 days. After multiple communications from the city, as well as protests from tenants, their Lindley Park neighbors, and Siembra NC, Anderson extended that deadline to the end of March.
Most of the families have children at Lindley Park Elementary, who are frightened and depressed by the likelihood of having to move.
“Michelle Kennedy has been working hard with the residents,” continued Vaughan on Wednesday. “She had Code Enforcement go out and make sure that their homes were movable. We worked with the developer to extend their deadline from March until the middle of June.”
While that June 19 deadline was accepted by Mark Isaacson, attorney for Wass, Anderson has only accepted the March 31 deadline.
A letter, dated March 9, from Hillsborough attorney Jamie Paulen was addressed to Anderson, Isaacson, Greensboro Neighborhood Development Director Michelle Kennedy, the city’s Homelessness Prevention Coordinator Elizabeth Alverson, and Housing Services Division Manager Cynthia Blue.
While Isaacson has told media that he represents Wass and not Anderson, records of a May 17, 2021 zoning hearing show he successfully requested the Hiatt Street property be rezoned from Residential Multi-family Residential Multi-family — Conditional District. The records state that Isaacson did so on behalf of Allen, Jamison, and O’Hare LLC. That company’s website lists the same phone number as the one where Anderson was reached last month.
Paulen’s letter describes the financial debts and health problems of several Hiatt Street tenants. These included a carpenter undergoing chemotherapy who has allegedly put $32,000 into his trailer and an uninsured hotel worker recovering from breast cancer who has lived there for 14 years.
The letter concluded with the following:
“The remaining Hiatt families are making a demand of $451,928 in order to relocate voluntarily by the end of June 2022. This demand is based on calculations from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro of the financial impact of the displacement. Without this money, the families intend to remain on the property and fight eviction all the way to the North Carolina Supreme Court.”
Paulen also attached a letter Anderson sent to her remaining tenants on February 28, which began:
“I have not received any contracts signed with the terms to be allowed to stay until June 19th. Until I do, your move-out deadline does not change and anyone remaining March 1st and beyond that date are obligated to pay their rent as always. This is for all the owners of the trailers still on their lots even if no one is living in them. You are renting a lot to park your home on it, not for the people living in it. Owner occupancy is still a requirement.”
Anderson’s letter also alleged that, while expected water bills were approximately $400 per trailer, “December’s water bill was $2,630.31, January water bill was $1,066.50, and February is $1,263.60.” It concluded by stating, “due to this WE WILL BE RAISING THE RENT TO $475 STARTING APRIL 1, 2022.”
Vaughan called the rent increase “tone-deaf,” but said she took Paulen’s letter to mean the scheduled meeting between the families and the city was canceled.
“We had accounted for roughly $10,000 a family to help them move, which is something we’ve never done before.” She acknowledged that neither Siembra nor the families knew of this offer. “We intended to do that at the meeting with them.”
According to Siembra NC, nine families remain in the trailer park. Divided among them, $451,928 would be $50,214 per family or $40,214 more than Vaughan said the city had intended to offer them.
Hiatt Street resident Denisse Alcantara expressed anger that neither she nor the other residents were told about the city’s offer.
“None of the emails I’ve received from Nancy Vaughan or Michelle Kennedy mentioned a figure they were planning to offer us, and it surprises me that the mayor would tell you about that before anyone told us. Even $10,000 won’t cover half the cost of what it takes to move the mobile home. It takes at least $5,000 just to move the trailer, installations cost at least $9,000, and the final total is likely to be over $20,000.”
Alcantara said when Vaughan spoke to residents in early December, she told them the city was working on a way to keep the families together on a new lot, and investigating ways of changing the law that currently does not require landlords to inform tenants of rezoning.
I told Alcantara that, at a city council meeting in January, Kennedy stated the city still hoped to find the residents find new homes, but there was no way to keep them together as a community.
“That’s something else they have not told us,” said Alcantara.
On March 10, Vaughan was asked about statements she and Kennedy made at past council meetings in reference to mandating landlords inform tenants of upcoming zoning meetings concerning their residences, as well as passing a law giving tenants the right of first refusal.
“Unfortunately, we found out that only the state legislature can do that,” said Vaughan, “and Republicans are reluctant to impose restrictions on landlords.”
She also stated another concern.
“I’m worried that they may end up being evicted without any financial assistance. Some of these residents are not documented, and we don’t want to do anything to put them at risk.”
After being informed of the mayor’s comments, Nikki Marin Baena, Creative Director of Siembra NC, who has been working with the Hiatt Street residents, sent the following statement:
“The most up-to-date communication the residents at Hiatt have received still states March 31 as a deadline. Jamie Paulen is no longer representing the residents, and the residents are anxious to arrive at a shared understanding of what their options are as soon as possible.”
“In any conversation about an amount of money, I think it’s important to recognize the amount of money that could compensate the residents’ moving expenses and the amount of time they’ve spent trying to navigate this life-changing event is calculable. On the other hand, the amount of stress and heartbreak and moments of dashed high hopes is much more difficult to calculate or even begin to compensate.”
“Whether it makes sense or not, that great loss to the residents exists in great contrast to the vast financial benefit that we can imagine Jerry Wass and Lynne Anderson will gain from this transaction. That conversation is quite different from the one Mayor Vaughn is trying to have, which is about what the city’s role and responsibility are, and which I know is an important topic for us to dig into as residents of Greensboro, a city where rents rose by over 20% in the last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.