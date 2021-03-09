RALEIGH — North CarolinaInsurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Tyrae Devon Ellison, 29, of 702 W. Florida St., Greensboro. Ellison was charged with insurance fraud, attempting to obtain property by false pretense and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, all felonies.
Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Ellison of conspiring with three others to provide false information to Republic Western Insurance Co. involving injuries sustained in a staged crash.
The offenses occurred between Jan. 3, 2020, and Jan. 16, 2020.
Ellison was arrested on March 3 and given a $6,000 secured bond. He is due in Guilford County District Court on April 15.
Two others, Phillip Kentrell Womack, 26, of 3 Dan Hughes Court, Greensboro, and Daquan Harris, 27, of 306 O’Connor St., Greensboro, were previously charged in the case. One more arrest is expected.
“Insurance fraud hurts consumers; it costs North Carolina consumers nearly 20 cents on every dollar they pay in insurance premiums,” Commissioner Causey said. “That’s why I’ve more than doubled the number of special agents to crack down on fraud and other types of white-collar crime.”
Over the past three years, CID Special Agents recovered nearly $12 million used in fraudulent activities. That money has been returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
