On Thursday July 9, 2020 at approximately 4:14 am the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting in the area of Oakwood Mobile Home Park located at 4200 US 29 N Greensboro, NC. Deputies arrived and located two victims who had been shot. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by EMS and their injuries are currently not believed to be life threatening. On Monday July 13, 2020 Quanell Peterson (35 years of age) of Greensboro NC was arrested and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. This investigation is on-going.
PHOTO - Quanell Peterson, 35, of Greensboro NC.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Detective Robertson at (336) 641-5969 or to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
