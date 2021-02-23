RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Daquan Harris, 27, of 306 O’Connor St., Greensboro. Harris was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies.
Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Harris of attempting to obtain money from Republic Western Insurance Co. by filing a fraudulent claim for injuries sustained in a staged automobile collision.
The offenses occurred between Jan. 3, 2020, and Jan. 16, 2020.
Harris was arrested on Feb. 16 and given a $35,000 secured bond. He is scheduled for an appearance in Guilford County District Court on April 21.
Phillip Kentrell Womack, 26, of 3 Dan Hughes Court, Greensboro, was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy and attempting to obtain property by false pretense in the same case in July 2020. More arrests are expected in the case.
“Insurance fraud is a crime affecting everyone,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20% of insurance premium costs go to pay for insurance fraud.”
Since 2017, Commissioner Causey has more than doubled the number of special agents investigating fraud and white-collar crimes. As a result, special agents from 2017 through 2020 have made 1,612 arrest.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
