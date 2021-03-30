GREENSBORO, NC (March 30, 2021) – Take the pledge to conserve water during April's 10th Wylands National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation. This national community service campaign challenges communities to make pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, save energy, and explore ways to improve their community's health.
Visit www.mywaterpledge.com to join the campaign and take the pledge and in return, you may win $3,000 toward your utilities, water-savings products for your home, product rebates, and more. You may also nominate a Greensboro charity to receive a 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.
The challenge, which encourages mayors across the country to participate, runs from April 1-30. Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City Council on March 3 declared April as Wylands National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation Month to jump-start local participation.
"Needless to say, water is one of our most precious resources. We must work together to do our part to conserve water and use it wisely,” said Mayor Vaughan "That's why I am taking the pledge and asking Greensboro residents to join me as we show other cities how the Gate City takes pride in our planet."
"In the last 10 years, we've seen climate change and shifting weather patterns affect the distribution of water, pollution impacting the quality of water, and freshwater sources that are being used at a quicker rate than they are bring refilled," said Wyland Foundation President Steve Creech. "That's why it is so important to have programs like this where people can learn what they can do to help."
