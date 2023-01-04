Greensboro Honors Five Local Civil Rights Champions
GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2023) – Five individuals comprise the inaugural class of the City of Greensboro’s Every Day Champions of Civil Rights. Melvin ‘Skip’ Alston, T. Dianne Bellamy Small, Joyce Gorham-Worsley, James Shields, and the late Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman will be honored at the City’s 37th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast. Hosted by the Greensboro Human Rights Commission, the January 16 event at the Koury Convention Center, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd., is themed “Every Day Champions: Honoring Local Civil Rights Pioneers.”
The chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, Alston moved to Greensboro from his native Durham in 1979. He started his own real estate company three years later and has dedicated his life to fighting for civil rights. Alston presided over both the state and local chapters of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and has served on the organization’s national board of directors. A Guilford County Commissioner for 25 years, Alston is a co-founder of the International Civil Rights Museum and organized the City’s first MLK Day Parade and Gospelfest.
A fixture in the greater Greensboro community for decades, Bellamy Small has advocated for underserved people as a manager with the NC Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, substitute teacher for Guilford County Schools (GCS), City Council member, and as a GCS Board member. Her list of contributions includes leadership and support for the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s Learn to Swim Program, Interactive Resource Center, Women’s Resource Center, and Transition Network, Inc. for people with criminal records.
Gorham-Worsley is Vice President of the Other Voices Diversity Leadership Program with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. She has worked with the chamber since 2004 and previously managed the Leadership Greensboro program. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Gorham-Worsley has served on her alma mater’s Board of Visitors as well as the board of directors for the Greensboro
Housing Coalition, American Red Cross, and Community Ventures Inc. She is also an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
The manager of the African American Cultural Arts Center in Burlington, Shields is a civil rights educator, historian, and community activist. The former director of Guilford College’s Bonner Center, he inspired students from many backgrounds to become deeply involved in work with Greensboro’s refugee, immigrant, minority, and LGBTQ communities. His anti-racism workshops at Guilford formed the basis of his continuing consultation work. Shields is well-versed in Greensboro's civil rights history and often incorporated the Underground Railroad, Greensboro Massacre, and Beloved Community Center in his instruction.
Before his passing in July 2022, Spearman ministered in a number of African Methodist Episcopal Zion (AMEZ) churches and pastored St. Phillip AME Zion in Greensboro. After many years as a vice president, he was elected president of the NAACP’s NC State Conference of Branches in 2017. He served many state and local organizations, including the Guilford County Board of Elections where he helped establish early voting precincts and championed the use of paper ballots. In 2021, Spearman led a 71-day vigil outside the NC Executive Mansion in an effort to secure pardons for exonerated prisoners.
Tickets to the MLK Breakfast are sold out, but individuals may watch the program online. The Greensboro Television Network and the City’s YouTube channel will provide live coverage of the event starting at 7:30 am. Cone Health Chief Inclusion Officer Niketa Greene is the breakfast’s keynote speaker.
The Human Rights Commission is tasked with improving the quality of life for Greensboro residents by encouraging fair treatment and promoting mutual understanding and respect among all people. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/hrc or contact International Support Coordinator Jodie Stanley at 336-373-2038 for more information.
