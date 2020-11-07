GREENSBORO, NC (November 6, 2020) – The Greensboro History Museum will be open to visitors during regular hours, 10 am to 5 pm, on Veterans Day. The day marks 95 years since the museum (established in 1924) first opened its doors to the public, November 11, 1925.
Today, visitors can discover veterans’ contributions to Greensboro over the centuries, back to the story of Ned Griffin, an African American who served in the Battle of Guilford Courthouse. Maj. George Preddy Jr., World War I nurse Susanne Hoskins and others are featured in the Service and Sacrifice gallery, which includes items from Greensboro veterans from the War of 1812 to the Gulf War.
The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Museum collects the city's diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro's Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 am–5 pm and Thursday 10–7 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.
