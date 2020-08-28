GREENSBORO, NC (August 28, 2020) –Members of the Greensboro Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team will arrive back in Greensboro today. Greensboro and Charlotte personnel were demobilized last night and began their trip back to the State of North Carolina.
Louisiana Emergency Management officials contacted North Carolina Emergency Management Thursday evening to inform them that the storm surge and water damage was less than anticipated. Fortunately, forward planning efforts had adequately staffed resources in Baton Rouge, LA to mitigate any emergencies and damage that occurred from Hurricane Laura.
