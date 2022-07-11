Greensboro Fire Department Loses Firefighter in Fatal Traffic Accident
GREENSBORO, NC (July 10, 2022) – In response to the fatal accident that occurred July 9, 2022 at Hwy 61 and Turner Smith Rd. in Guilford County:
On Saturday, July 9, the Greensboro Fire Department lost a 33-year veteran of the department. Richard “Rick” Murrell was an employee of the Greensboro Fire Department since July 1, 1989 and earned the rank of Engineer. Rick worked at Station 5 most of his career and was a firefighter that was looked up to by all of those who worked with him. Engineer Murrell was part of the Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) team and was an expert in all of the technical rescue disciplines that are required of this team. He also was deployed as part of the USAR team multiple times across the State of NC and throughout the nation during several natural disasters. Rick was a husband and father of three children ages 17, 19, and 21.
The FireDepartment asks that you keep the Murrell family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We would also like to refrain from interviews for the next couple of weeks while the family heals from this devastating event.
Quote from Greensboro Fire Chief:
“It is with aheavy heart that we announce the passing of Engineer Rick Murrell. Rick was a great husband, awesome father to three amazing children, great firefighter and a dedicated member of our family. We are hurting today as a family.”
