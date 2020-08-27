GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2020) – In response to a request from Louisiana emergency officials, North Carolina Emergency Management deployed 20 members of the Greensboro Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team to assist with search and rescue efforts in Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
They will be using boats and other equipment to rescue people from flooded homes and others stranded by floodwaters in precarious locations. These personnel will be working as part of a team from the State of North Carolina consisting of members from the Greensboro and Charlotte fire departments. Greensboro firefighters will provide a swift water rescue component while members from Charlotte will provide the urban search and rescue (USAR) component.
The team of firefighters left Greensboro at 6 am on Thursday, August 27 and the deployment is expected to last up to 15 days. Members of the Greensboro Fire Department will be traveling to Baton Rouge, LA where they will check in and be given work assignments. The team is expected to arrive to their destination late this evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.