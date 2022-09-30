Greensboro Declares State of Emergency
GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022) – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has declared a State of Emergency to be effective at noon, Friday, September 30, in anticipation of Hurricane Ian.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for the Guilford Emergency Alert, Notification and Information System, “GEANI.” This is an automated system to notify residents of urgent and emergency information through your cell phone, home phone and/or e-mail. The system provides time sensitive, geographically based public safety messages through voice, text and e-mail, and is available to all residents and businesses within Guilford County.
All storm drains are open City crews have fueled and prepped all vehicles with the necessary tools.
