Greensboro curling team slides into its 5th season

Greensboro is a community home to opportunities, businesses, history, and its very own curling team.
“We aren’t the Olympics, but we are one hell of a local team,” said Chris Ratliff, team captain for the Gate City Curling Team. “We started back in 2018 when an older gentleman came out and started an exhibition of curling, calling for the community to sign up and start a league.”
Ratliff, a UNCG employee, called on a few friends, two of those being Spencer Smith and Kevin Shoffner, to join his team.
“These two have been with me since day one. We also had two other players in the beginning who either moved away or, sadly, passed away, but we found a way to push forward,” Ratliff shared. “You need four members to be considered a team, and we were lucky enough to welcome Angel Fuentes, who is originally from Mexico, to the team and has been with us for about three years now.”
None of the players had prior experience of the game, but they follow the motto of taking the first initiative and learning along the way or failing without regret. “It is very competitive, which is a step up from how we started five years ago, and because of it we have earned ourselves a name and met a lot of other community members who share a similar passion,” Smith said. “Who knew people in Greensboro enjoyed curling?”
There are 16 teams in the Greensboro league, with four teams on the ice at a time, splitting between sheet 1 and sheet 2 with a circle located at the end. “We curl on Tuesdays since the rink is predominantly open to the public every day. The rink runs from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m., one hour dedicated to a team each week,” Shoffner said. “We get a randomized time and team each week. It is a good way to practice and learn how different teams operate.”
Men and women between the ages of 20 to 60 have gone out to curl and be part of an established Greensboro team. “Each team must pay their dues in order to play and take part in the final tournament,” Shoffner said. “We always play against another team all the way up until mid-January, then participate in the playoffs against all Greensboro teams. The winning team gets a cup with their name on it.”
The competition takes place at the Icehouse, located at 6119 Landmark Center Boulevard, which already sees a high volume of traffic due to the city’s WinterFest. Gate City Curling finished in third place last season and won back in 2018, although there were no cups back then.
“It is such a great pastime and hobby during the winter season. We take it very seriously but always have such a grand time. Anyone is allowed to come out and watch,” Ratliff shared. “Our goal is to win, but to be part of such a neat sport in a time where there isn’t much going on, I feel we have already won.”
Local curling is a good way to bring the community together, but it is not what you see on the television. “We call ourselves the cornhole of curling. Local curling is not done on this beautiful white sheet of ice, located inside, and everything is so technical. It is nothing like that. We are outside in the elements. If it’s super cold, it’s super cold. If it’s warm, then the ice is sometimes a little wet and it makes the ice unlevel. You also have people drop stuff on the ice and it cracks,” Shoffner said. “One year there was a bunch of leaves stuck on the ice so we had to throw harder, that was fun.”
The team also worked together to create and design their equipment and t-shirts. “We wanted to see ourselves as more official, which I believe we are after all these years. We designed, printed, and distributed our own custom shirts. We are one of three teams that originated from the beginning, and we pride ourselves on that,” Ratliff said. “In terms of our equipment, we bought two mixing bowls and flipped them together, then filled them full of cement, and attached a broom we got from Home Depot. This works well for us and other teams, while traditional curling throws a polished granite rock that costs between 2-3,000 dollars.”
Gate City thus far is undefeated this season and has high hopes of taking home the cup this year. Old Town Draught House, the team’s favorite hangout spot, will be sponsoring the team this year. “I remember the day Chris came up to me at Old Town and said ‘Hey man, want to do something crazy?’ and I’ve been stuck with him ever since, in the best way of course,” Smith shared. “Now I get to work with such a diverse group of people, and I wouldn’t want to slip and fall on the ice in embarrassment with anyone else.”
For more information, updates, and announcements, visit Gate City Curling’s Instagram page: @GateCityCurling.
