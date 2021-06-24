Greensboro Council’s vote may delay election

“I move that we run one election for everybody,” said Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson at approximately 34 minutes into the June 15 meeting of the Greensboro City Council.
District 1’s Sharon Hightower seconded the motion, and after 22 minutes of debate, Council voted 8-1 in favor, with only District 3’s Justin Outling in opposition. “I really just can’t get around not taking the time that’s available to us to at least give people an opportunity to speak,” said Outling in apparent frustration. “The public has not commented on something that has not happened yet.”
What hasn’t happened yet, but which City Attorney Chuck Watts called a “foregone conclusion,” is Governor Roy Cooper signing NC Senate Bill 722 into law. The bill passed the legislature and was presented to Cooper on June 14. At the June 15 council meeting, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Cooper was expected to sign it within a few days. The governor still hasn’t done so, but unless he defies the predictions of pundits and politicians and vetoes the bill, Greensboro won’t hold any municipal elections until March 2022, effectively extending the terms of its council and mayor.
SB 722 addresses concerns that the 2020 census, delayed by the pandemic, will require redistricting. The bill requires 37 North Carolina cities, including Greensboro, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Fayetteville, to postpone their district-based elections until March 2022. It does not affect Winston-Salem, High Point, and other cities without district-based elections.
Greensboro’s mayor and its three at-large city council representatives are elected by the entire city rather than residents of a particular district. Amendment 4 of SB 722 allows city-wide elections to be held on their regular November date this year. Theoretically, this would enable elections for Greensboro’s mayor, mayor pro tem, and two at-large council members to be held this fall, with only the five district elections delayed until next year. But splitting the election in such a manner is what the council voted against doing.
“Having two sets of elections is going to disenfranchise voters,” said District 1’s Sharon Hightower. “I’m not for splitting them up. I think we need to be as transparent a possible.”
At-large representative Marikay Abuzuaiter expressed concern over Mayor Vaughan’s statement that it would cost an extra $280,000 to run a split election. “I think we run a risk of not only wasting taxpayer money by having two separate elections, but you also have the issue that, if someone loses their November election, they can turn around and file for a district seat because the filing would be in December for that election. I think we all need to be either elected or unelected on the same ballot.”
At-large representative Michelle Kennedy agreed. “I can tell you that if you split the at-large races and the district races, any person running at-large or for mayor, which with this council represents five people, can [if they lose] then determine that they are running for a district seat, and we all know that incumbents have a disproportional advantage in most elections.”
“Theoretically, that could happen,” acknowledged Mayor Vaughan.
“To be quite honest, if I had to vote tonight, I would vote to have one election,” said District 5’s Tammi Thurm. But Thurm agreed with Outling that voting on the matter that evening was problematic, as the public had no opportunity to speak on the issue. Thurm also expressed reservations about not having an election this year, as that would be the de facto result of not splitting the election.
“I’ve always felt like I was elected for four years, and I’ve been a proponent of having this election in November, especially based on the fact that we don’t know whether or not we need to redistrict. But that choice appears to be taken away by the State and is no longer a question for my race.”
Justin Outling acknowledged that the district races were likely to be postponed no matter how council voted but doubled down on his belief that voting to postpone the mayoral and at-large races, which would be the de facto result of holding them at the same time as the district ones, was improper. “Elected officials should not be using the mechanisms of government to affect their terms as well as their forthcoming elections. We were all elected to four-year terms. I view that as being like a social contract. While certain issues have been raised with districts that could, in theory, be out of balance, that has never applied to city-wide races.”
Outling, who is running for mayor, did not address the full implications of the objection raised by Abuzuaiter and Kennedy. With a split election, he (and Vaughan) could theoretically lose the mayoral race and still run in a district race in 2022. But Outling did attempt to rebut Hightower’s objection that a split election would disenfranchise voters.
“I want to be clear that, at least in my view, this in no way contributes to disenfranchisement. Everyone can vote in every single race. There is absolutely no impediment to people voting.”
As she often does with Outling, Michelle Kennedy vehemently disagreed.
“To say that there aren’t impediments to voting is laughable at best and completely false across the board. I’ll give an example from my daily work. There are 200 registered voters that receive their mail at the Interactive Resource Center. Two separate voting days create a significant impediment for those folks. If you think that transportation just falls from the sky, it doesn’t. Time off work for people with low-wage jobs doesn’t just magically happen. That is my primary concern, the disenfranchisement of voters who will be confused and have difficulty getting to the polls for more than one election.”
District 4’s Nancy Hoffman did not weigh in on that issue but agreed with Outling that a vote on whether to split the election should be delayed until the public has a chance to speak on the matter. “We have a bill that’s been passed, but the governor hasn’t signed it yet. We just need to wait and see whether or not that bill is signed, and then we will react to it appropriately.”
At that point, Mayor Vaughn moved for council to vote on the motion introduced by Johnson and seconded by Hightower for there to be a single election.
Despite Hoffman and Thurm’s reservations, they voted yes. “Not without the public even having an opportunity to comment,” repeated Outling as he cast the sole dissenting vote.
As of publication date, Governor Cooper has neither signed nor vetoed SB 722. If he does neither, it will automatically become law ten days after being transmitted to his office. This appears to mean that, unless Cooper vetoes the bill, Greensboro’s municipal elections will be pushed back until March 2022.
