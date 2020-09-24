Blood donations will help N.C. hospital patients
RALEIGH, N.C. (September 24, 2020) – The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is partnering with The Blood Connection (TBC) for a community blood drive during a time of urgent need for blood donations. The drive will be held at Piedmont Hall (2409 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC) in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Thursday, October 1st from 12pm-7pm. Those who complete a blood donation will receive a $20 VISA gift card as a thank you. This drive comes at a critical time of need for donations of all blood types, as well as convalescent plasma donations.
The Blood Connection is an independently managed non-profit community blood center. Since TBC’s donations have dropped due to COVID-19, this collaboration to host a community blood drive will boost collection efforts during this time of urgent need for blood donations of all blood types. TBC provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia and blood is needed daily. In North Carolina, TBC supplies hospitals from Asheville to the Outer Banks. TBC spans almost 40 counties across North Carolina as the leading provider to CarolinaEast Medical Center, UNC Healthcare, Vidant Health and WakeMed Health systems.
COVID-19 antibody testing will also be included with all complete blood donations. The test, which will provide blood donors with a positive or negative result in about seven business days, will be included in the normal panel of testing that is done to all complete blood donations collected by the organization. TBC wants to ensure that this is not a diagnostic test for COVID-19 infection. The FDA and CDC have both said that a positive antibody test result does not prove the individual has immunity to the virus and that research of antibodies is still being conducted.
These special precautions will be taken during this drive to limit exposure and encourage social distancing:
* Donor flow will be set up to limit donor interaction.
* All TBC staff will be wearing masks. Donors are required to wear masks.
* Donor beds will be spaced as far apart as possible.
* Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to maintain social distancing. Make an appointment by visiting this link or by calling 800-392-6551.
Signage will direct donors to the drive entrance and free parking will be available. Appointments are strongly recommended in order to control social distancing and limit interaction. All donors will receive a $20 VISA gift card as a thank you. Donors can find their antibody test results in their online donor portal (not the TBC app) seven business days after donation. Donors can make an appointment here.
TBC emphasizes these facts about donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic:
* According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Center for Disease Control (CDC), there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted COVID-19. Individuals are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 through the blood donation process or via a blood transfusion, since respiratory viruses are generally not known to be transmitted by donation or transfusion.
* TBC follows appropriate infection control standards of donor rooms and mobiles, which include sanitation of donor waiting rooms and donation chairs. TBC has increased decontamination of surfaces in centers and on blood mobiles.
* TBC staff will complete a full health screening for all donors prior to donating blood. This includes a questionnaire (which includes travel questions), temperature check, and mini-physical.
* America’s Blood Centers and the FDA have both stated that a blood drive is not considered a mass gathering or an event, as donating blood is an “essential civic duty.”
* Blood centers are not healthcare providers and thus do not provide COVID-19 diagnostic tests.
About The Blood Connection
The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. Founded in Greenville, South Carolina, TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.
Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.
