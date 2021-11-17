Greensboro city workers protest pay structure

“We just want you to have our back, but feel that ya’ll ain’t there for us,” said city utility worker Chris Yardley at the November 1 meeting of Greensboro City Council. “This is a cry for help, and we just want you to hear us.”
Prior to the 5:30 p.m. council meeting, over a dozen members of the Greensboro City Workers Union gathered in Government Plaza, where they chanted “Respect Our Years of Service!” Five of those union members signed up to speak at the meeting, along with over 40 other Greensboro residents addressing other topics including rezoning, the Hiatt Street eviction, and bodycam videos. Despite a fire drill, an unscheduled presentation, and numerous speakers, those wanting to comment on the city pay structure spoke closer to 9 p.m.
Unfortunately, most union members had left, including three who had signed up to speak.
Two other speakers on the issue were not city employees. Del Stone and Luis Medina, both of WHOA, the Working-Class and Houseless Organizing Alliance of Greensboro, expressed solidarity with the city workers and condemned council for the unscheduled speech, which they called a “filibuster.” Chris Yancey and City Maintenance Supervisor Bryce Carter were the only city workers who remained to express concerns over how the city’s new Step Pay Plan is being implemented.
“We’re essential workers and we want essential pay,” stated Yancey, who said he’d worked for Water Resources for 11 years.
Carter said that, although council had voted 5-4 for the step plan, it was “doomed from the start,” due to what he described as misinformation spread by supervisors whom, Carter alleged, “didn’t even want it in the first place.” He also complained that no Human Resources surveys about the issue had asked whether the length of an employee’s service should be a factor in their wages.
Council did not acknowledge the allegations by the WHOA members but did respond to Yancey and Bryce. The mayor, several representatives, and interim city manager Chris Wilson expressed sympathy, but also consternation at the complaints, which they said came as a complete surprise.
“I think we’re gonna have to come back and meet with city workers,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan, “because we’re confused. I think we need to understand what changed when five voted to implement the step plan.”
“I’m a little upset right now,” said District 1’s Sharon Hightower. “I fought too hard for that step plan.”
“What I heard was how it’s administered,” said Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson. “What’s in it that impairs workers instead of what’s in it that motivates and lifts workers. That’s what I heard, am I correct? Perhaps there has to be some tweaking and some changes.”
Hightower agreed. “We heard from them repeatedly for years that the merit system was not fair, and that the step plan would bring some fairness to them getting paid, and so that’s why we pushed it so hard. The step plan only passed by one vote.”
At the July 20 meeting, Council debated whether to replace the old pay system with one modeled on the step plans adopted in Raleigh, Durham, and Charlotte. Hightower, Johnson, District 2’s Goldie Wells, former at-large representative Michelle Kennedy, and District 5’s Tammi Thurm all voted for the step pay plan. Vaughan, District 3’s Justin Outling, District 4’s Nancy Hoffman, and at-large representative Marikay Abuzuaiter voted against it.
“I kept asking and I kept talking to you all, to try to understand the step plan,” said Hightower last week. “Now, apparently, it’s not fair, is what you’re saying to me. It sounds like they want longevity pay, and I don’t know if we do longevity pay anymore. I just need to get a clear understanding of what you thought it was going to do, what it’s not doing, what do we need to do to do it right. Tonight, I saw those 25 emails that said ‘respect our service’ by people who weren’t city employees. But now, I hear you all, because that’s who I really want to hear from. So now I really want to fully understand.”
“I’d like some clarification, too,” said interim city manager Wilson. “It wasn’t clear from the emails what the actual concern was, outside of years of service.”
“The city manager will be in contact with the workers who spoke this evening,” said Vaughan.
“I talked to these people for six years,” said Hightower. “They formed a union around this. So, it’s a little concerning to me.”
While no conclusions were reached at the November 1 meeting, a letter sent to the mayor and council members the next day by Greensboro City Workers Union president Ramone Johnson and vice-president Brendan Wynands attempted some clarity. The letter stated that the union supports “full implementation of a Step Pay Plan,” but one which includes recognition of years of service.
“A Step Pay Plan that does not recognize years of service essentially institutionalizes the pay disparities that were in place prior to the Step Pay Plan. Police and Fire have had the Step Plan for many years, other employees are just starting it. This means the years of service of those Police and Fire are recognized, but ours are not.”
The letter stated that an equitable Step Pay Plan must include the cost of living adjustments separate from raises and that it must “account for exceptional employees with merit bonuses.”
The letter alleged that the Step Pay Plan that Council implemented in July “will not fully account for the necessary economic factors to improve employee morale and retention.”
It also condemned what the writers called misinformation. “Ever since the City Council began discussing the Step Plan, supervisors and management have been disparaging the Step Pay Plan to our co-workers. Even as recently as this morning, the Water Resources Superintendent was telling supervisors incorrectly that the Step Pay Plan would result in workers getting smaller pay increases. This type of misinformation campaign must be stopped immediately.”
The letter concluded by requesting a special meeting or meetings in the coming months, either with the entire council at once or in “small groups of two or three, “in order to “discuss these matters in more detail.”
