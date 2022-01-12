Greensboro City Council creates board to “advise” venues experiencing violence

“Acts of violence have repeatedly occurred at restaurants, bars, businesses and other locations that serve alcoholic beverages...”
So began a resolution introduced two hours and 49 minutes into the Dec. 21, 2021 meeting of the Greensboro City Council. An hour later, council voted 8-1 to adopt the City of Greensboro Safety Review Board, an advisory body for such establishments.
Introducing the resolution, Assistant City Manager for Public Safety Trey Davis stressed that it wasn’t an ordinance, but “an opportunity for city staff to communicate directly with locations that are experiencing consistent incidents of violence.”
The resolution states that if there is a violent incident at any establishment serving alcohol for on-site consumption, the board will convene within seven days and discuss the incident with the owner or subtenant. It defines as “violent” any act resulting in injury requiring transport to an ER, resulting in death, or involving robbery or sexual assault. Incidents occurring immediately outside the establishment, in the entrance line, or a parking lot owned or leased by the establishment are also within the board’s purview.
Businesses that come before the board may receive a Corrective Action Recommendation. These may include recommendations for armed security guards, metal detectors, and a daily roster of patrons that must be disclosed to the Greensboro Police Department if the owner or subtenant is presented with a search warrant.
Facilities owned or operated by federal, state, county, or local government agencies or government-sponsored entities are exempt from this policy, as are events receiving special use permits from such entities. So are facilities owned or operated by any private educational or religious institution, those owned or operated by non-profit entities, as well as arts and craft shows, athletic events, community festivals; carnivals, conventions, trade shows; religious events, and parades.
A business with repeated violent incidents or which has failed to comply with previous Corrective Action Recommendations may be declared a public nuisance. Repeated incidents and compliance failures may result in enforcement by the NC Department of Public Safety and/or the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.
The 446-page agenda packet included the City of Greensboro Safety Review Board Rules of Procedure Manual, which states that the board is advisory in nature, there are no final determinations, and “no right of appeal.” The board will consist of five members, including one each from the Police, Fire, Engineering & Inspections, and Neighborhood Development departments, as well as a “Peer Business Owner.”
The manual states that, within seven days of a “violent incident,” the board shall convene a meeting “in order to collaborate with the owner or any subtenant in an effort to prevent future violent incidents at the property.” These meetings will be open to the public. At the conclusion of that meeting, the board “may prepare a Corrective Action Recommendation.” Should the board determine that a Corrective Action Plan is warranted, that recommendation will be made within seven days.
These rules may be amended by the City Attorney’s Office or by a unanimous vote of the Board.
The only member of the public to speak on this resolution was attorney Michael Boyer, who stated he represented “a number of stakeholders in this community.”
Boyer called the safety plan “supported by zero findings of fact” and alleged that it “makes the city ripe for a 1983 claim because it appears the city actually knows where issues are arising, but chooses to include everyone.” Boyer was referring to 42 U.S. Code § 1983, the primary advice legal tool in civil rights lawsuits.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan called for City Attorney Chuck Watts to respond.
“With all due respect, I would disagree. I say that after having been the chair of the board of the ABC organization in Durham for years and having a fair amount of experience in alcohol legal enforcement. The suggestion that this is 1983 would require that there is discrimination going on, none of which I can discern.”
Vaughan stressed that this was not an ordinance, but “a safety plan on how we can react to certain issues” and that “it doesn’t require them to do anything, but does tell them what to expect if something does happen.”
District 5’s Tammi Thurm questioned the plan exempting city functions and city property like the Coliseum and the Tanger Center.
“If there are incidents of violence or continued incidents of violence at those locations, we will evaluate them at this measure and even higher. I think that there is some confusion as it related to thinking these locations will be exempt and receive this level of attention.”
District 1’s Sharon Hightower also expressed concerns. “Let’s just be real, Black clubs are having more problems. I don’t know whether the reason is alcohol or not, but as you say, we’re not trying to shut businesses down. So, it’s a concern for me that we might have certain establishments in certain areas of town that we target, and then other areas don’t feel it. If it’s all-inclusive, I think that’s the first thing we need to make aware.” Hightower also thanked Davis for adding “a person who has an interest in restaurant or nightclub alcohol sales to your review team.”
Davis, who like Hightower is Black, replied that he thought one existing issue with Black nightclubs “might be a gap in communication,” and cited the example of how he had personally advised one young club owner. “He made some adjustments to the type of schedule he had at his location, and a few other adjustments, and he’s had no issues.” Davis stated that the plan “allows us to close that gap with people who sometimes don’t have those avenues of communication.”
Hightower asked about spillover from gas stations and convenience stores adjacent to nightclubs. “Are we looking at those?”
Davis replied, “we will continue to work with legal to have those conversations and address those locations.”
District 3’s Justin Outling expressed concern that the plan was reactive rather than proactive, and said that penalties for crimes and code violations already exist under state law. “Why do we waste time mimicking something that’s already in place, when we could just enforce those laws.” He stated that bars and restaurants “are definitely not the drivers of violent crime in our community,” and that more acts of violence happen at convenience stores. He also said “if we are going to have plans” for Tanger and the Coliseum, “we can get rid of the explicit exemption.”
Vaughan pointed out that city-owned buildings already have metal detectors, police on duty, and in the case of the coliseum, EMS during big events. “I think our city buildings are really going above and beyond.”
The only no vote was Outling.
Hightower said “yes, but I would like to add that we look at these convenience stores when we come back.”
