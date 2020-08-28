Greensboro City Council accepts DOJ grant they rejected in January

On Aug. 18, the Greensboro City Council voted unanimously to accept a $241,000 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) from the United States Department of Justice. As previously reported, the council rejected a $250,000 JAG by a 5-3 vote in January.
That January vote occurred after a controversial motion on the grant was passed at the Dec. 17, 2019 meeting. On Dec. 18, 2019, several council members expressed confusion to YES! Weekly about whether they had voted to hold a required public hearing on the grant, or whether the motion, which passed 9-0 without public speakers or debate, had actually been the hearing.
As reported, council spent the opening 30 minutes of their first meeting of 2020 debating about what they had actually voted on at the last meeting in of 2019. Adding to the controversy was the concern that accepting the JAG money might require cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which At-Large Representative Michelle Kennedy called “the most ethically bankrupt federal agency that exists today,” and said she had grave concerns about any possibility of the Greensboro Police Department sharing information with that agency.
On Aug. 19, Kennedy told YES! Weekly why she voted to accept this new grant after voting against a nearly identical one eight months ago.
“If we decline our portion of the money (around half the total) then it will go to High Point and Guilford County. If that happens, they will have a lot of freedom to use it how they will. The thinking is that, if the money is going to come into the county anyway, I'd rather have it go to racial equity training and fingerprint kits for employment, instead of to the county to buy whatever they want. Andrew Willis Garcés with Seimbra NC has assured me that they don't feel that the immigration component is a factor as it relates to GPD sharing that information.”
Representatives of Siembra NC made similar statements to YES! Weekly in January, explaining their organization had little concern about the GPD cooperating with ICE, as all such cooperation occurs though North Carolina sheriff departments rather than police.
These sentiments were again expressed at the Aug. 18 meeting, both from Kennedy and Assistant City Manager for Public Safety Trey Davis. This discussion might not have occurred if District 1’s Sharon Hightower had not raised these questions after the council began voting on the motion with no prior discussion.
Item 29 on the agenda was Resolution Authorizing Grant Application for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program FY 2020- $241,872. Two hours and 59 minutes into the meeting, Mayor Nancy Vaughan introduced the item, which was moved by At-Large Representative Marikay Abuzuaiter and seconded by District 2’s Goldie Wells. The mayor, Abuzuaiter and District 5’s Tammi Thurm all voted “Yes” before Hightower was the first to raise a question.
“This is the same grant that we turned down from before,” Hightower said. “When it had the language in it concerning immigration, and whether or not people would get stopped and profiled. Is this the same grant?”
“It’s the same grant,” replied City Manager David Parish. “The requirement in the grant is a requirement to not interfere or withhold, so we don’t interfere, but it doesn’t require compliance. I think Trey sent out some information that provided some background on the history of the grant and its requirements.”
“He did talk to me about the grant,” Hightower said, “but I still think we need to talk about it, especially in today’s climate, when people talk about defunding police and what that actually looks like. So, does it look like we’re giving police more money, even though it’s through a grant? Maybe it’s not from, per se, our coffers, but it is coming from us.”
Hightower also said, “I saw in the grant that there was racial equity training, there was the purchase of two hazmat suits, and I think there was something else in it."
“Finger print machine that helps people finger print for their employment purposes,” Parrish replied.
Hightower called those items “very commendable and necessary,” but said “I think the public needs to know what that is, and we shouldn’t just vote on it and move it forward and sweep it under the rug, because then it looks like we’re again adding more money to the police department that people are talking about us taking money away from.”
She also asked what restrictions existed on how the grant money could be used.
“There are a few restrictions," Davis said. “You can’t purchase any real estate, construction projects or luxury items. Also, certain items are hot buttons. I know it might sound outlandish, but you can’t purchase any aircraft, armored vehicles, or anything of the sort.”
Davis said the majority of the money would go for racial equity training.
“I’ve spoken with Chief James, and the intent is not just to have one component of training, but the continuation of training for the whole police department”
Hightower said she still had some concerns about “having to disclose information about our undocumented citizens,” and said “if we’re asked to provide that information, can we say no?”
Davis replied that, regardless of this or any other agreement, “the police department has an obligation if any law enforcement entity requests information; that information has to be shared.” But, he added,
“law enforcement agencies today have such technology that they don’t have to go to other departments to ask for information; information is is entered into systems that are already there.”
Abuzuaiter asked Davis is he could confirm her supposition that “there would be nothing for our police department to turn over to immigration or anyone else, because we did not collect that information in the first place.”
“Chief James and I have talked that over,” Davis said, “and I believe that is correct. The do not collect or request that information relevant to the persons they come into contact with regarding their immigration status. Quite naturally, if there is a criminal activity that is taking place, they will go through the criminal processes, but the police department does not go through any kind of immigration check or making contact with those agencies in the federal government.”
Michelle Kennedy made a statement similar to what she later told YES! Weekly. “This money is coming into this county. Either we take our portion or we don’t. Is that right?”
“Absolutely correct," Davis said. “Based on our population as well as our crime rate, we’re allocated a certain amount of the dollars. Out of the $241, we will get roughly $133, Guilford County $59, and High Point $49. If we don’t accept these dollars, then our portion will be dispersed amongst these two agencies to use as they will.”
“So, ultimately we have less control to make sure these are used in ways that we feel confident about if we let it go to the county or to High Point,” Kennedy asked. “Than we do if we take it internally and use it for the purposes we have discussed, like the racial equity component or fingerprinting for job services, the items that it has been earmarked for as a city.”
“Yes,” Davis said. “Chief James and I have talked to the city manager, and we are very intentional about what we use our dollars for. We are conscious of what is happening with the current climate. Just to give you an example, the items that we have talked about are for things that are for really trying to move us forward into that new look.”
Whereas, Kennedy said, “if we don’t take more than half of this money, and it then goes to High Point or to Guilford County, they have a much wider berth on what they’re able to use it for, as they were only planning to use a small chunk that they would normally get.”
“Right,” Davis said.
“What I have struggled with,” Kennedy said, “is the knowledge that, if we don’t accept a portion of this, then we could, by default, potentially be funneling money to the county, for example, to be used for things that we as a council might not necessarily agree with.”
Kennedy then stated that was why, along with the reassurance from Siembra NC that “data is not typically shared from GPD as it relates to immigrant communities” and “that they felt confident that it was not a violation of protection of immigrant communities,” she would vote to accept the money.
“But I think it’s important to be clear, like, Sharon was saying, that we are saying what this is and why were making the choice that we are making.”
The motion then passed 9-0.
