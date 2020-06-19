Greensboro City Attorney: 'They’re being pimped,' as clergy, activists call for his firing

*Editor's note: A correction has been made on behalf of Byron Gladden, who did not call for the city attorney's firing but questioned Watts's motives attacking the GCDP.
At a press conference held yesterday morning in Greensboro’s Governmental Plaza, clergy and activists demanded the firing of City Attorney Chuck Watts, whom they alleged made false statements at the Greensboro City Council meeting on June 16. They also alleged that Watts made not only false but defamatory statements in a Wednesday email to Betsy Fox, Chair of the Guilford County Democratic Party.
The press conference was organized and hosted by Rev. Nelson Johnson and Rev. Wesley Morris of the Beloved Community Center of Greensboro. Other speakers calling for Watts’s termination included Greensboro Rising organizers Irving Allen, Kiera Hereford and Casey Thomas; and retired Civil Rights attorney Lewis Pitts Jr. Byron Gladden, Chair of Minority Affairs at NC 6th District Democrats, questioned Watts’s motives for attacking the party.
Pitts, the sole white speaker, has been frequently denounced by Watts, and was the subject of several incorrect statements in Watts's email to Fox.
As they all have done on previous occasions, the seven speakers also denounced the response of Greensboro’s mayor and city council to the fatal hogtying of Marcus Deon Smith by Greensboro police officers during the 2018 North Carolina Folk Festival. To date, none of those officers have been fired or disciplined.
Last year, attorneys for Smith's parents filed a Federal Civil Rights suit against the City of Greensboro, eight GPD officers and two EMTs. In that lawsuit, the city and officers are defended by the Greensboro-based firm Turning Point Litigation / Mullins Duncan Harrell & Russell PLLC. According to information released in compliance with a public records request, the City has paid that firm $213,038 as of May 16, 2020.
On June 12, the Defense entered a motion to delay the start of discovery. Discovery is a pre-trial procedure in which each party to a lawsuit can obtain evidence from the other party by methods including depositions.
Plaintiff attorney Flint Taylor of the People’s Law Officer of Chicago has stated that he and his colleagues intend to deposition former Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott, Mayor Nancy Vaughan, City Manager David Parrish and others in order to determine not only the facts of Smith’s death, but whether Greensboro Police Department training procedures (or lack thereof) were a factor in that death, and if city or police officials attempted a cover-up.
The Defense’s June 12 joint motion cited another ongoing court case in which Mary Smith, mother of Marcus Smith, allegedly acknowledged that her late son might have one or more children. The Defense’s joint motion asked for the discovery process to be delayed until the paternity of those children can be determined.
At a previous press conference hosted by the Beloved Community Center on the morning of June 16, every speaker called for the Greensboro City Council to “stop delaying” and come to terms with the Smith family. These speakers included Gladden and GCDP Second Vice Chair Adrienne Spinner.
At the Tuesday press conference, Gladden stated that the GCDP had recently passed a resolution calling for the City of Greensboro “to publicly atone for the homicide of Marcus Deon Smith, adequately compensate his family, and hold the presiding officers and their supervisors accountable.” Spinner stated that she was there on behalf of the CGDP “to stand with the Smith Family, Greensboro Rising, and the Beloved Community Center in solidarity, as we demand an end to the continuous stalling taking place regarding justice for Marcus Smith’s death.”
Near the end of Tuesday night’s council meeting, Mayor Vaughan asked Watts to bring council up to date on the litigation, including “a stay that may have been filed by your office or by our attorneys.”
Watts stated that “there is no stay being requested, no stay whatsoever.”
Watts described the motion entered by the Defense as a request to delay only the start of the discovery process, whereas “a stay would stop all litigation processes.” After describing the paternity issue, Watts concluded by stating “we are not asking for a stay” and that “we don’t expect the delay that we’ve asked for to delay the date of trial.”
Despite Watts's claim that “no stay” had been requested, the June 12 request by the Defense is titled DEFENDANTS’ JOINT MOTION TO TEMPORARILY STAY THE START OF DISCOVERY.
According to Cornell Law School, a stay is a “ruling by a court to stop or suspend a proceeding or trial temporarily or indefinitely.” By this definition, the June 12 motion is indeed a stay, even though it is requesting a delay in an individual proceeding (the discovery process), rather than the entire trial.
On Tuesday night, I emailed Watts and asked him why he had stated, “there is no stay” when that very term was used in the title of the motion he described. On June 17, he sent the following response:
“Typically, a ‘stay’ and the way that this term was generally being used by Mr. Pitts and his crew was that the litigation generally would be stopped such that no civil litigation activity would be going on. As I said last night, all we were asking for was a delay of the start of the discovery period.”
He also denied any claims “that our goal was to delay the completion litigation and any ultimate payment to the plaintiffs as much as a year,” which he described as “the fundamental point of the protesters” and “the fundamental untruth.”
His email further stated:
“We have agreed to a one-year discovery period but we could reduce that by the time it takes the plaintiffs team to figure out who are the real parties in interest. While we did not know that there were children, the parents did and continued to pursue the case as though they [the parents] were the next of kin. Now they have acknowledged that there may be as many as three children.”
On Wednesday, YES! Weekly acquired the email Watts sent to the GCDC chair with the subject line: “Is the Democratic Party part of Mr. Pitts litigation team?”
In that email, he wrote,
“I was shocked to see the party participating in a ‘press conference’ put on yesterday by Lewis Pitts where lies were spread in connection with a matter in the litigation process. Was that participation approved in the regular way?”
Watts stated that, “Mr. Pitts’ efforts to make this civil litigation matter into a public cause and to fan legitimate flames of discontent in the wake of Mr. George Floyd’s murder is deplorable. And it would be different if it was all about finding a just outcome, but it’s not. He has but one goal in mind and it’s not justice. I would hope that the Democratic Party would not participate in his efforts to take advantage of the terrible murder of Mr. George Floyd and the legitimate protests that have ensued. The unfortunate death of Mr. Marcus Smith was totally different from what happened to Mr. Floyd and both cases deserve to each be addressed on their own merits.”
This letter is only of several statements in which the city attorney has made accusations about Pitts. On June 18, I texted Watts and asked why he described a press conference organized and hosted by two Black clergy as “put on” by Pitts. I also asked why he referred to the “Lewis Pitts litigation team” when Pitts cannot litigate anything, having resigned from the North Carolina Bar in 2014 in order to speak freely about what Pitts has described as the "legal system’s corruption and tacit support of white supremacy."
That evening, Watts texted back and we discussed these questions in a phone call.
“You asked me why I thought Lewis Pitts was behind this,” Watts said. “Well, he’s been at the forefront of everything. He’s before council all the time, talking about this issue, this litigation. In one of the articles that’s been written about this, he was named as the lead attorney here in Greensboro, and he’s not an attorney.”
I am unaware of the article he mentioned, describing Pitts as an attorney in the Smith litigation. It is not published by YES! Weekly, Triad City Beat or the News & Record. YES! Weekly has accurately described Pitts as co-lead attorney in a 1985 civil suit that found the only liability to date from the 1979 Greensboro Massacre.
I asked Watts if he was aware that this week’s two press conferences, like many others at which Pitts has spoken, were actually organized and hosted by Black ministers and activists, and if he was familiar with the Rev. Johnson’s activism against police brutality, which goes back to the 1960s.
Watts said that he is still new to Greensboro, being hired as the city attorney in May 2019.
“I don’t know all the players involved, but it’s clear to me that [Pitts] is the leading force behind the stuff.”
Watts expressed his concern over what he described as “the ethical” issue of Pitts’ involvement in the protests.
“He’s also playing the role of a lawyer, and he’s not a barred attorney. So, it creates a lot of angst on my part that he’s in the middle of it, and I’d just like his role to be clarified.”
I told Watts, who is Black, that his remarks could be interpreted as stating prominent Black clergy were holding these press conferences at the behest of a retired white attorney.
“I think they’re being pimped!” replied Watts with agitation. “That’s my view of it.”
He also stated that “all the deceit and duplicity” is on “the whole other side.”
“All I’m trying to do is make sure the city’s money is not paid to the wrong party, if it’s to be paid at all. With respect to the discovery process, if we start discovery today, and we don’t know who the real party of interest is— it’s a whole different game plan. Two or three months later, we find out it’s some kid, the process gets restarted. Why should we do that so that they have three months of basically run time on the year clock that we agreed upon, that they can do all the discovery that they want to do. They know who we are, and everything they’re looking at is public. Their job is nowhere near as challenging as ours. They shouldn’t get a three-month head start on it. That’s all we were arguing for. There was no intent to delay the ultimate conclusion of this litigation.”
Plaintiff attorney Flint Taylor of the People’s Law Office of Chicago gave YES! Weekly the following response to Watts’s statements.
"Mr. Watts is not even the city’s lawyer in the Smith case. The City is paying the Mullins/Duncan firm $300 an hour to defend the case. Who, and under what authority was this assignment, which has already cost the City more than 250,000 dollars, made? Did he? It is beyond disgraceful that a high-ranking City official is falsely and maliciously calling Mary Smith and her lawyers liars, blaming them for the City’s attempt to delay justice and thereby demonizing and re-traumatizing Mary Smith with his slanderous remarks. Does he speak for Mayor Vaughan and the City Council?
This distraction is an attempt to shift the public discourse from the City’s desperate attempt to avoid answering for the brutal hogtying of Marcus Smith and the official coverup that followed while thousands are in the streets demanding Justice for Black lives and Marcus Smith. I do agree with Mr. Watts that the City’s job in continuing the coverup and defending the indefensible is very challenging.
His rambling discussion about the probate proceedings shows a profound ignorance of how the issue of heirship and the distribution of money will be managed, issues that in no way will be affected by the hogtying case going forward now. Similarly laughable is his assertion that all of the evidence is public. In fact, it is secreted in the files and memories of the city and its witnesses. Is he willing to make all of that evidence public?"
The court document PLAINTIFFS’ RESPONSE TO DEFENDANTS’ JOINT MOTION TO STAY DISCOVERY can be found on YES! Weekly's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.