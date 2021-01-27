Greensboro City Attorney claims Marcus Smith’s life worth ‘less than six figures’

An email by Greensboro City Attorney Chuck Watts continues his history of making controversial statements about the ongoing Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit over the death of Marcus Deon Smith, the 38-year-old Black man fatally hogtied by eight white GPD officers during the 2018 North Carolina Folk Festival.
In a Dec. 8 email to Democracy Now activist Hester Petty, a longtime speaker at city council meetings who has fact-checked statements by former police chief Wayne Scott, Watts wrote that the judge is likely to dismiss the case. He then alleged that, even if the Smith family should win their lawsuit, Marcus Smith’s lifestyle, illnesses, employment history, and earning potential mean that any settlement is “not likely to be a large number, probably less than six figures.”
Watts wrote this email in response to questions asked by Petty and retired civil rights attorney Lewis Pitts during a city council session, in which both pointed out that the city has spent almost half a million dollars defending the case and will likely have spent four or five times that amount when the case is done. Pitts cited instances of police misconduct in which settlements were between $6 million and $13 million.
As of Dec. 30, 2020, the City of Greensboro had paid $493,000 to Greensboro-based firm of Turning Point Litigation / Mullins Duncan Harrell & Russell PLLC (despite his repeated public statements on the matter, Watts is not part of the legal team defending the city). As the Plaintiff attorneys recently told YES! Weekly that they have so far done about one-fourth of their intended depositions, a projected total expenditure of several million seems likely.
Last Friday, YES! Weekly asked attorney Flint Taylor of the People’s Law Office of Chicago, who is part of the Smith legal team (who has successfully co-litigated a settlement from the 1979 Greensboro Massacre and assisted in proving who assassinated Black Panther Party president Fred Hampton), to comment on the following passage from Watts’ email:
Lawsuits are not guarantees of victory. In the context of this litigation, there is a likelihood that this case will get dismissed on summary judgment. The judge signaled as much when she dismissed most of the case on our motion to dismiss. If this case goes to trial, given the video evidence of the incident and the officers’ defenses under the law, it is my view that there will be a verdict for the Defendant, thus giving the Plaintiffs nothing. Should the Plaintiffs clear both of those hurdles, the court is likely to award the Plaintiffs the actuarial assessment of Marcus’s earning potential over his expected life span. Given his illnesses, lifestyle, and employment history, that is not likely to be a large number, probably less than six figures. It would be unprecedented for Plaintiffs in North Carolina to receive anything in the range of the comparables listed by Mr. Pitts. That is not to say that it won’t happen, but it is highly unlikely. So, if the Plaintiffs are looking for that high a sum in a settlement, then you might understand why the city will likely continue to pay outside counsel to defend itself and its taxpayers by pursuing this litigation to conclusion.
Flint Taylor responded with the following statement:
In his email to Hester Petty, Mr. Watts has displayed a deep and willful lack of understanding about the Marcus Deon Smith civil rights lawsuit, and a profound contempt for the worth of Marcus’ Black Life and for the courage and dignity of Mary Smith and the Smith family.
First, in almost all material respects, Judge Biggs DENIED the motion to dismiss that the City’s publicly-financed lawyers brought on behalf of the City of Greensboro and the eight GPD police hog-tiers. This includes constitutional claims for the brutal hogtying itself, the failure to intervene to stop the hogtying, and the failure to provide prompt medical care. As significantly, Judge Biggs upheld our claim that the hogtying was caused by a gross failure to properly train the defendant officers. She also denied the officers’ attempt to shield themselves behind the highly criticized doctrine of qualified immunity.
Second, pre-trial discovery has so far only strengthened our case. While the City has hidden much of this evidence under a veil of secrecy, suffice it to say that this evidence further establishes and strengthens the unreasonable nature of the officers’ actions, that these actions were driven by their training and supervision, and that successive GPD chiefs were involved in the cover-up. Thus, Mr. Watts’ confidence in ultimately winning the Marcus Smith civil rights case is badly misplaced.
Third, to claim that Marcus’ life, and painful death at the hands of the GPD, is worth “less than six figures”- - - less than $100,000 - - - in North Carolina is profoundly contemptuous of the value of Black and Brown lives in general and Marcus’ in particular, and of the humanity of a fairly selected North Carolina jury, and reflects a misunderstanding of how the value of a life is calculated in a civil rights case lawsuit versus some sort of actuarial insurance table. The City has already paid $550,000 to defend this case and will pay at least another $1.5 to $2 million more before trial. So, is Mr. Watts contending that Marcus Smith’s life that was taken by a brutal hogtying is worth 1/25th of the City’s lawyers’ pretrial fees? Less than 1/65th of Eric Garner’s life that was taken by a police chokehold in New York? Less than 1/120th of Breonna Taylor’s life that was taken in a police raid in Louisville? Less than 1/130th of Fermin Valenzuela’s life that was taken by a police officer’s carotid artery hold in California? Less than 1/???? of George Floyd’s life that was taken by a police knee on his neck in Minneapolis?
YES! Weekly also asked Lewis Pitts Jr. to respond to Watts’ statement. It should be noted that there is no love lost between Watts and Pitts. At the June 16, 2020 meeting of the Greensboro City Council, Watts stated that “there is no stay being requested” by the City in the Smith case, “absolutely no stay whatsoever,” even though the Defense had requested a joint motion to stay the start of Discovery four days earlier. At a press conference in Government Square, Pitts accused Watts of misleading the city council by “lying.”
In a June 17, 2020 email to Betsy Fox, Chair of the Guilford County Democratic Party, Watts stated that Lewis Pitts was part of the Marcus Smith litigation team. After repeating this false assertion, Watts said, “Mr. Pitts’ efforts to make this civil litigation matter into a public cause and to fan legitimate flames of discontent in the wake of Mr. George Floyd’s murder is deplorable.”
On June 18, when this writer asked Watts about his repeated assertion that Pitts was “behind” the protests and press conferences actually organized and led by multiple Black ministers, including the Reverent Nelson Johnson of the Beloved Community Center, Watts stated, “I think they’re being pimped.”
Watts later apologized to Johnson for this remark, but not to Pitts.
Last Saturday, Lewis Pitts sent YES! Weekly a statement, which began by referring to the unsuccessful 2019 attempts by Watts and Mayor Nancy Vaughan to prevent public speakers from criticizing specific city employees or addressing matters under litigation.
The email renews my concern about the City Attorney’s stability and, therefore, his advice. Among his striking history of bad advice is the colossal error of advising the Mayor that she could legally ban speakers during the Public Comment Period from mentioning specific litigation against the city or even criticizing city employees by name. The policy developed pursuant to his advice was immediately and roundly criticized by legal experts as violating the constitutional rights of Free Speech and quietly revoked.
Similarly, in his email to Hester Petty, he claims the federal judge “signaled” that here is the likelihood of the case being dismissed on a summary judgment motion; he further claimed the judge had dismissed “most of the case” on the city’s motion to dismiss. Both assertions are wrong. The heart of the civil rights case, that (1) the police officers engaged in unconstitutional excessive force and (2) that they did so pursuant to the city’s unconstitutional policy and training, all were upheld by the judge in response to the city’s motion. The proof of those claims has already come out after four officers on the scene and participating in the homicide testified under oath in recent depositions that everything they did that night was pursuant to city policy and their training.
Further, Attorney Watts wildly speculated in that email that if the case did go to trial, the judge would “likely award…the actuarial assessment” of “less than six figures in compensation based on Marcus’s “illness and lifestyle.” It would be sad if Watts is advising city council to devalue Marcus’s life because he had a mental illness. Moreover, comparable settlements of similar police misconduct cases have reached settlements between $6 million and $13 million.
Maybe Attorney Watts is providing the legal advice he thinks council members want to hear, in the style of Rudy Giuliani. But such cold-hearted insurance lawyer calculations are certainly not in the public interest, nor do they reflect that Black Lives Matter. Meanwhile, the city has paid at least $493,000 to their private lawyers to argue the case should be thrown out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.