On June 4, anti-abortion activist Danny Bracken struck Kirstin Cassell with his car outside Greensboro’s only remaining abortion provider, where Cassell volunteers as an escort. “You don’t have a right of way here, ma’am,” said Bracken. “When a car’s approaching, you need to move.”
Bracken was not arrested at the scene but was charged the next day with one count of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.
On Friday, Judge Caroline Pemberton found Bracken guilty but reduced the charge to simple assault.
Cassell is a trained trauma therapist who volunteers as a patient escort at A Woman’s Choice at 2545 Randleman Road, where she is usually stationed in the parking lot of Midori Express, a restaurant in front of the clinic and beside the service road leading to it, to re-direct patients who mistakenly pull into the Midori parking lot.
That’s what she was doing when Bracken drove his Toyota Salara directly at her.
When his car struck the palms of her outthrust hands. Bracken did not stop, but Cassell twisted and pushed herself out of the way, and was not knocked down. She later said she was too full of adrenaline to immediately feel injured and did not call an ambulance, but for days afterward, she experienced back pain, had nightmares when she slept, insomnia, and flashbacks.
The incident was recorded on Cassell’s body-worn camera and that of Michael Usey, lead pastor at College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro, who also volunteers as a patient escort.
Since 2018, anti-abortion protesters have gathered in the Midori parking lot to pray, preach and protest, with some advertising a controversial procedure to “reverse” chemical abortions. In 2020, a clinical study reported in the peer-reviewed journal Obstetrics & Gynecology declared “abortion reversal” ineffective and highly dangerous.
When patients mistakenly enter the lot, protesters attempt to thrust literature into their cars and urge them to stop and get a “free ultrasound” to “see your baby.”
Under North Carolina law, a woman must be shown an ultrasound before she can have an abortion. The “free ultrasounds” advertised by protesters do not meet this requirement, as the mandated procedure must be done by the doctor performing the abortion.
In 2020, YES! Weekly reported an incident in which a car that mistakenly pulled into the Midori lot was surrounded by protesters. A white woman then thrust her arm into the car, in which the passenger was a weeping Black patient, and hung on until Michelle Kennedy, then a city council representative at-large, insisted that police officers who had passively observed the encounter intervene. This incident was also witnessed by District 5 representative Tammi Thurm.
That’s why clinic volunteers with rainbow vests stand in the Midori parking lot. When a patient’s car makes a wrong turn into that lot, they re-direct the patient to clinic parking.
Cassell was waiting to do that when Danny Bracken ran into her.
Bracken, a 69-year-old retired Marine veteran who resides in Summerfield is, like the majority of protesters at the Greensboro clinic, white, and most of the patients are Black. Bracken told the judge that he drove into the Midori parking lot as a volunteer for Triad Coalition for Life, a Greensboro-based organization founded in 2020 by Bobby Singleton and Tim Rogers.
Singleton told Triad City Beat’s Sayaka Matsuoka that Danny Bracken is no longer associated with his organization. When Singleton appeared in court on Friday as a defense witness, he repeated this statement. His co-founder Rogers sat in the back of the courtroom.
For most of his eight hours in court, Bracken sat alone, but on multiple occasions joined and appeared to confer with Singleton and Rogers.
Clinic escorts had been publicly urging Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump to also prosecute Bracken for violating FACE, the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act signed by Bill Clinton in 1994, which made it a federal crime to physically obstruct the entrance to a clinic or interfere with, injure, or intimidate clinic workers or women seeking reproductive health care. Penalties can be as high as a $100,000 fine and one year in prison for a first offense.
In 2020, North Carolina passed legislation mirroring the federal act, but with much less severe penalties. General Statute 14277.4. Obstruction of health care facilities made it a Class 2 Misdemeanor to “obstruct or block another person’s access to or egress from a health care facility.”
Section (b) states: No person shall injure or threaten to injure a person who is or has been: (1) Obtaining health care services; (2) Lawfully aiding another to obtain health care; or (3) Providing health care services.
In July, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the Department of Public Safety to “work with law enforcement agencies and reproductive health care services facilities to ensure the enforcement of N.C. Gen. Stat.§ 14-277.4, which protects access to and egress from health care facilities.”
On Friday, Betsy Lamb, the ADA prosecuting Bracken, told Cassell that Lamb’s boss John Stone had decided against charging Bracken for obstructing the clinic, as that would probably result in a continuance.
Lamb said that the obstruction charge was only a class 2 misdemeanor, whereas Assault with a Deadly Weapon was a Class 1, with a maximum punishment of 150 days incarceration and a discretionary fine. Since 2014, any North Carolina defendant charged with a lesser crime than capital murder may waive their right to a jury trial and have their case decided by a judge, as happened in Bracken’s trial.
Cassell said she also wanted Bracken charged with obstruction even if that required a continuance. After consulting with Stone, Lamb said that the obstruction charge had been added and Defense had not requested a continuance.
The added charge was under the 2020 NC statute. Cassell later told YES! Weekly she was disappointed he was not charged under the stricter 1994 federal statute and expressed frustration that the ADA and judge seemed unfamiliar with Governor Cooper’s July order explicitly directing local authorities to enforce the state statute
On Friday, both Judge Pemberton and ADA Lamb acknowledged that unfamiliarity and Pemberton expressed anger at what she called “a terrible statute.” Pemberton then dismissed the obstruction charge, which she said would only apply if Cassell was escorting a patient when Bracken struck her with his car.
When questioned by Pemberton, Cassell testified she assisted patients “that day,” meaning prior to Bracken’s arrival at the clinic. Appearing irritated by Cassell’s answer, Pemberton told her this was irrelevant. Cassell tried to speak, but the judge called her “disrespectful,” adding “you’re lucky I don’t dismiss more charges.”
Although Cassell testified that she injured her back when twisting and pushing herself out of Bracken’s way, defense attorney Jan Pritchett argued this claim should not be taken seriously, as no ambulance was called to the scene.
Defendant Bracken alleged he only intended to park and that Cassell blocked his way, and claimed he stopped before she struck his hood with her hands. Defense attorney Pritchett suggested the incident was staged by Cassell and other clinic escorts, stating he found it suspicious they were wearing bodycams.
However, this is not what footage from Cassell and prosecution witness Usey depicts.
That footage, on YouTube under the title “A video compilation of body camera footage shows Danny Bracken driving into Kirstin Cassell,” contradicts Bracken’s claim he only intended to park.
Twenty-nine seconds into the YouTube compilation, Cassell’s body-worn camera reveals Bracken’s car advancing on her. At 30 seconds, she yells “whoa . . . whoa . . .whoa . . . whoa . . . WHOA!” as the car fills the screen. Footage from Usey’s camera shows Cassell reaching out defensively and shoving herself out of the car’s way. Only then does Bracken veer left and park against the curb; before that, he was in the middle of the lane and driving straight at Cassell.
Bracken acknowledged he should have “parked and waited,” but said he drove towards Cassell because he was determined to park in what he called “his usual spot.”
“You know you did something wrong,” responded Pemberton.
Pastor Michael Usey later told YES! Weekly there was no such “usual spot.” Usey also alleged that, before the incident, Bracken made abusive and degrading statements to female and nonbinary clinic escorts.
Judge Pemberton did not explain why she reduced the charge to simple assault, but ordered Bracken to complete a series of mandatory anger-management courses and prohibited him from coming within 1,000 feet of the abortion clinic for a year. After that year, the court will offer him a prayer for judgment continued, meaning that Bracken is found guilty but will suffer no penalties unless he violates the terms of his sentencing.
Bracken left the courthouse in the company of Singleton and Rogers before the press could approach him.
Outside the courthouse, a clinic escort named Ten H alleged that on a morning before the assault, Bracken mocked and threatened them by shouting “what a big target you are.”
Usey emailed the following statement about Bracken.
“I have encountered Danny on several occasions. Typically, he arrives after 9 a.m. and will bring a chair that he places next to whomever he is harassing that morning.
He sits uncomfortably close.
He has done this to me on several mornings. He speaks contemptuously to us on every occasion, mocking and belittling the escorts.”
Usey stated that on Thursday, June 2, he witnessed Bracken harass an escort for 45 minutes, calling them “faggot” and asking “are you trying to be a boy?”
“Neither of us reacted in any way to his ongoing demeaning diatribe,” said Usey.
Reaching out to Bracken via his Facebook page, YES! Weekly asked him to comment on these allegations, but has yet to receive a response.
On Saturday, Cassell was back at the clinic.
“It went like most mornings outside of the clinic do,” she wrote in a Facebook message to YES! Weekly. “We were able to successfully direct patients so that they could attend their healthcare appointments with as little harassment as possible. A patient even stopped to tell us that they’d been nervous about protesters, but seeing us made them feel loved. That happens pretty regularly. Of course, we wish we had no reason to be out there, but if the antiabortion protesters are going to continue to harass patients, we are grateful and honored to have the job of helping them get to the clinic safely.”
She also stated her disappointment with how the prosecution was conducted.
“What that trial should have been about was ensuring that our community has safe access to abortions. But we don’t currently have a legal framework that wants to protect us. Instead, it became a fight over whether he hit me with the car or not. It’s so disappointing that we don’t have real structures in place to support our clinics, patients, and escorts. We absolutely need to do better.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
