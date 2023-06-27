GreenHill Center for NC Art to Launch Pop-Up Mobile Market
Leading North Carolina arts nonprofit will expand footprint and support emerging artists with its first-ever Pop-Up concept, debuting at the 2023 Greensboro Folk Festival.
(GREENSBORO, N.C.) GreenHill, the state’s only nonprofit dedicated exclusively to bringing together the producers and consumers of North Carolina visual art, will launch a pop-up with a purpose in Greensboro this September. The new mobile concept, opening first at the Greensboro Folk Festival, will showcase visual arts created by North Carolina emerging artists, from teens through seniors, and bring to life the talent and artistry of those who previously may not have had the chance to display art in a real-life, public setting.
Thanks to a grant provided by The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro (formerly known as ArtsGreensboro), GreenHill is able to provide artists with a stipend, cover entrance fees to the festivals and offer a series of free educational workshops centered around how to build a successful business. For consumers, it’s an opportunity to enjoy a festival, support an arts organization, and interact with the art as well as meet the artists.
“This concept is a very natural extension of our existing role as a gallery that unites the producers and consumers of art under one roof,” said Leigh Dyer, executive director of GreenHill. “We have previously participated in offsite markets and festivals, but the launch of our formal Pop-Up will allow us to travel the GreenHill name and expertise around the state, uniting the public and visual artists building their businesses.”
The GreenHill Pop-Up Market has three locations planned at this time. “We are eager to give some of our untapped North Carolina artists a new and unique opportunity to reach our broad audiences,” says Dyer.
All interested artists should apply online here: www.greenhillnc.org/popup-market
Pop-Up Schedule:
September 8-10, 2023 - Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Folk Festival
September 22-24, 2023 - Charlotte, NC | Festival in the Park
May 18-19, 2024 - Raleigh, NC | ArtSplosure
ABOUT GREENHILL
GreenHill, located in Downtown Greensboro as a key anchor tenant of the Greensboro Cultural Center, is a nonprofit visual art center with the vital mission to support and advocate for the art and artists of our home state, North Carolina. GreenHill supports the creative economy by providing professional artists meaningful opportunities throughout their careers. Novice artists, from toddlers and young students to lifelong learners, can learn and stretch their creative muscles through our studio-based educational programs. Tap into your creative side by making art, purchasing original works of art, and viewing exhibitions that inspire and pique your imagination. More information at www.GreenHillNC.org.
