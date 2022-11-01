GRAYSON ST. NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION ARREST
HIGH POINT, NC – Officers arrested and charged one person with drug charges. The arrest is part of a narcotics investigation that stemmed from a September shooting involving gang members.
On Sept.18, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Grayson Street. Multiple vehicles were struck by bullets but there were no reported injuries.
Following the shooting, officers with the Street Crimes Unit began a narcotics investigation. On Oct. 27, 2022 at about 11:05 a.m., officers executed two search warrants at two units in an apartment complex in the 600 block of Grayson Street. Detectives found a loaded semiautomatic fiream, one loaded rifle, extended handgun magazines, about 255 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $300 in cash.
Officers arrested and charged Robiyon S. Townsend (B/M, 20 of High Point) with possession with intent to sell/distribute (PWISD) marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling for drug activity. He was also served an existing failure to appear warrant.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number: 2022-29208
Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.