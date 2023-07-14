GPD responds to shooting at The Madison Apartments at Adams Farm

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted. Traffic has returned to it's normal pattern.
Greensboro Police Respond To Shooting At Fox Hunt Drive in Adams Farm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a shooting in Adams Farm at Fox Hunt Drive just after 1:20 p.m. Friday.
As of 3:21 p.m., officers are still on the scene and have MacKay Road blocked to traffic.
Police are working to contain the shooter and this is an active scene.
Residents have been asked to shelter in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.