On March 30, Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump announced that “although tragic,” the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old by Greensboro police corporal Matthew Sletten was justified by common law principles and statutory provisions. “I will not be seeking charges related to the death of Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw.”
Crump wrote this in a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation, which she cc’d to GPD Chief John Thompson. The GPD released this letter to the press along with a statement declaring Sletten “officially cleared.” This was the first time the officer who shot Crenshaw on August 21 of last year has been named.
Crump cited N.C.G.S. 15A-401 as permitting “deadly force by a law enforcement officer to defend himself or another from what he reasonably believes to be the imminent use of deadly force.” She also stated this does not mean “the matter was in all respects handled appropriately from an administrative or tactical viewpoint,” but that “there is not a reasonable likelihood of proving criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt unanimously to a jury of 12 individuals.”
In the media release accompanying Crump’s letter, GPD public information manager Josie Cambareri stated her department “will file a petition with the court for the release of body-worn camera recordings and video-mounted camera recordings capturing this incident.”
Crump’s description differs from what attorneys for the victim’s mother have stated they witnessed on the videos. Both sides describe the Nissan driven by Crenshaw as colliding with Sletten’s patrol car after officers attempted to prevent Crenshaw from exiting a parking lot near the International Shopping Center on Market Street. The attorneys described Crenshaw as then attempting to drive away and Sletten exited his car. Crump’s letter states that Crenshaw “began to accelerate towards Cpl. Sletten, whereupon he discharged his duty weapon three times,” killing Crenshaw.
As previously reported, the Nissan contained Crenshaw and four other juveniles from Fayetteville, where it was reported as stolen. Three exited and fled on foot when Crenshaw temporarily stopped in the parking lot. A juvenile, described in various accounts as 14 or 15-years-old, was in the front passenger seat when Sletten fired through the windshield.
Crump stated that SBI agents later discovered a “9mm pistol located between the front left driver seat and center console of the Nissan Altima,” as well as a ski mask and gloves. This March 30 statement is the first time that law enforcement has described a weapon being found in the car.
Crump wrote that the car’s owner “stated that she did not know Mr. Crenshaw, or any of the other individuals apprehended, and did not give him permission to drive her vehicle” and that “none of these items listed above belonged to her.”
“Even if the District Attorney believes a shooting was avoidable or an officer did not follow expected procedures or norms,” wrote Crump, “this does not necessarily amount to a violation of criminal law. In these circumstances, remedies (if any are appropriate) may be pursued by administrative or civil means.”
Within hours of the GPD statement that included Crump’s letter to the SBI, the legal team representing Crenshaw’s mother, Wakita Doriety, in her wrongful death lawsuit against Greensboro and the previously unidentified officer released their own, titled “Attorneys React to Greensboro District Attorney’s Failure to Pursue Charges Against Officer Who Killed Black Teenager.”
“While Ms. Doriety and all of Nasanto’s family are deeply disappointed by Ms. Crump’s failure to seek justice for her son’s killing, we’ve unfortunately become accustomed to the fact that District Attorneys in North Carolina are simply unwilling to bring charges to the grand jury if the killer happened to be wearing a badge.”
The attorney statement cites former Concord officer Timothy Larson, whom they allege “shot Brandon Combs five times, paused to call it in, and then fired again just to make sure he was dead” and the Elizabeth City incident “when law enforcement shot Andrew Brown Jr. in the back of the head, proving that he was trying to flee and was never a danger.”
“And we see it here now with District Attorney Crump refusing to let the grand jury do its job because they might choose to indict the officer who opened fire on an unarmed teenager and killed him. As a result, we are fully prepared to request that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate and prosecute this brutal and needless killing.”
On April 6, the Greensboro Police Department released the following statement:
“Superior Court in Guilford County heard and granted the Greensboro Police Department’s Request for the release of body-worn camera recordings and video-mounted camera recordings capturing the officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 21, 2022. The Greensboro Police Department will release recordings from this incident to the community, consistent with the conditions set by the court, including the redaction of any image or voice of a minor. Pursuant to the Court’s Order, the recordings will be released no later than April 25, 2023.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
