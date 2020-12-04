GPD denies info request about other officers in 2019 incident

The Greensboro Police Department has denied YES! Weekly’s request for the names and current employment status of three officers who fired on a car fleeing a downtown crime scene in 2019.
As previously reported, on Sept. 22 of this year, former Greensboro Police Corporal Douglas Strader was terminated for an incident that occurred on Oct. 27, 2019, in which Strader fired at a vehicle fleeing a crime scene at the intersection of South Elm and East Washington Streets. According to the News & Record, four officers fired on the vehicle, but did not hit any of its occupants. In City Manager David Parrish’s letter denying Strader’s appeal of termination, Parrish called Strader’s use of deadly force “unnecessary and in violation of GPD Directive 1.5.13(A).”
Strader is one of the eight current or former GPD officers named as defendants in the ongoing Federal Civil Rights lawsuit over the 2018 fatal hogtying of Marcus Deon Smith. None of those officers were disciplined for Smith’s death, which the state medical examiner ruled a homicide. Three have since left the force, but Strader is the first to be officially dismissed, rather than resigning or retiring.
YES! Weekly requested further details about the 2019 incident to determine if Strader was the only officer disciplined or terminated for firing at the fleeing vehicle, and whether any of the other three officers who reportedly did so had any connection to the Marcus Smith case.
On Nov. 17, this writer filed Public Information Request #13742 for:
. . . the names and current GPD employment status of the four Greensboro Police officers who fired on a fleeing vehicle in the vicinity of S. Elm, Davie and Washington Streets on the night of Oct. 27, 2019. I also request their standard personnel reports that list all public information pursuant to NCGS 160A-168(B), and for any dismissal letters for officers other than Cpl. Strader.
According to the City of Greensboro’s Public Records Requests site, this request was marked “CLOSED WHILE IN PROGRESS” by the Greensboro Police Department on that same day.
On Dec. 2, City of Greensboro Public Records Administrator Kurt Brenneman replied to the request with the following email:
In response to your public records request #13743 concerning the names and current GPD employment status of the four Greensboro Police officers who fired on a fleeing vehicle in the vicinity of S. Elm, Davie and Washington Streets on the night of Oct. 27, 2019, the City of Greensboro Police Department responds, “Greensboro Police Department does not have a public record which contains the information requested as to names or identity of officers. Pursuant to N. C. Gen. Stat. §132-6.2(e) a public agency does not have to create a record that does not exist. A public copy of the incident report has been provided previously to requester pursuant to N. C. Gen. Stat. §132-1.4.”
The statement that a “public copy of the incident report has been provided” refers to YES! Weekly’s previous request regarding former GPD corporal Douglas Strader. The incident report supplied in response to that request does not list Strader, or the names of any of the other officers, and does not mention officers discharging their weapons.
The Greensboro Police Department has previously denied or delayed YES! Weekly’s public information requests relating to the death of the Marcus Smith.
As previously reported, the GPD refused to identify the manufacturer of the restraint device used to fatally hogtie Killed Marcus Smith. Former Chief Wayne Scott and former D.A. Douglas Henderson have repeatedly referred to it as a RIPP Hobble, a device that comes with instructions to never hogtie a prisoner with it.
In several instances in which the GPD has complied with requests related to Smith’s death, it has taken inordinate amounts of time to do so. When this writer requested “all training materials on the use of hobble restraints, whether issued with the device or packaged separately and whether text or video, issued to or received the Greensboro Police Department between January 1, 2017 and September 8, 2019,” the GPD took 11 months and 17 days to respond with a training slideshow warning officers against applying those restraints in the manner that killed Marcus Smith.
