Governor Roy Cooper Signs Executive Order to Improve Fair Hiring Practices at North Carolina State Agencies
- By Ford Porter
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- State Governments Of The United States
- North Carolina Democrats
- Roy Cooper
- Government Of North Carolina
- Governor Of North Carolina
- Roy
- Governor Cooper
- Covid-19 Pandemic In North Carolina
- North Carolina
- North Carolina Department Of Administration
- Office Of State Human Resources
- Full Executive
- Signs Executive
- Governor
- Executive
- Raleigh
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- VSS-Southern Theatres Announces Reopening Plans.
- Greensboro Public Library Soliciting Suggestions for Community Read
- HPU Mobile Lab and Biology Club Serve Community Children with Science Kits
- UNCG Statement on Continuing Operations
- Governor Roy Cooper Signs Executive Order to Improve Fair Hiring Practices at North Carolina State Agencies
- Creative Greensboro’s Playwrights Forum Calls for Submissions
- High Point University Selected for Princeton Review’s ‘Best 386 Colleges’
- Pharmacy Students Join High Point University Campus and the Community
Most Popular
Articles
- High Point Man Sentenced to 11.5 Years in Federal Prison for Firearm Offenses and Heroin Trafficking
- ICYMI New Report Shows North Carolina Has Third Most COVID-19 Rules Of Any State
- Charlotte-based Hickory Tavern closes first Triad location, unconfirmed whether it's permanent or temporary
- Wyatt Outlaw and the white men who put a monument where they lynched him
- OPINION: Cooper Administration Misreports At Least 221,444 COVID-19 Tests
- GHASSAN’S W. GATE CITY LOCATION PERMANENTLY CLOSING
- Calling masks ‘ineffective,’ Winston-Salem MD shares article from conspiracy website
- UNCG Statement on Continuing Operations
- Spring Theatre Looks to the Future
- New Events Calendar in High Point! Check it Out!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Updated
Ronald Reagan used to say that the difference between a recession and a depression is that a…
- Updated
Last week, this publication paid tribute to “Wonder Women of the Triad,” of which there are …
- Updated
As I noted in last year’s Wonder Women of the Triad edition, I owe everything to the first t…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.