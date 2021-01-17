RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper approved the mobilization of an additional 100 North Carolina National Guardsmen to deploy to Washington, D.C. to support civilian authorities prior to and during the 59th Presidential Inauguration. They will arrive in Washington, D.C. on Monday.
This brings the total number of NC Guard men and women mobilized and deploying to Washington, D.C. to 300.
There are 350 Guardsmen currently mobilized to support civil authorities in North Carolina in the event of large-scale protests.
These Citizen-Soldiers come from the 105th Military Police Battalion, based in Asheville, the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, based in Clinton, and the 105th Engineers Battalion based in Raeford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.