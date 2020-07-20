(Winston-Salem, NC) Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina has immediate needs for a variety of retail positions in multiple locations in the Triad, Piedmont, and western regions of North Carolina.
“People are getting out more these days, and that means our retail stores and donation centers are bustling with shoppers and donors,” said Jaymie Eichorn, interim VP of Marketing and Communications.
Goodwill operates 49 retail stores and dozens of donation centers. Various positions are available with different shift schedules and full and part time opportunities offered. Competitive pay and excellent benefits are offered along with the unique reward of helping to make Goodwill’s mission possible.
“We strongly believe in supporting and developing our team members which translates to an excellent pay and benefit package,” said Eichorn. “Plus, when you work for Goodwill, you make possible programs and services that help local people find jobs – a rewarding privilege for everyone at our organization.”
Employees working an average of 30 hours or more per week receive the following benefits (partial benefits package available for part time employees):
· Medical Insurance
· Prescription Coverage
· Dental
· Vision
· Life Insurance
· 403(b) Retirement Savings Plan
· Pension Plan
· Tuition Reimbursement
· Incentive Programs
· Personal Time Off (PTO)
For a list of job openings and to apply online, applicants should visit www.jobsatgoodwill.org.
After the Safer-at-Home orders were lifted for retail businesses, Goodwill stores reopened in May in compliance with safety guidelines from the CDC and state and local health departments. All stores have implemented rigorous safety precautions to protect employees, donors, and customers and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Precautions include enhanced training, increased sanitization and cleaning, provision of PPE (personal protective equipment), daily health checks, social distancing and mask requirements, and contact-free donation processes, among other new measures. For additional information on what Goodwill is doing to keep shopping safe, please visit www.goodwillnwnc.org.
About Goodwill
Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has served the local community since 1926. Through the sale of donated items in its stores, Goodwill provides employment and training programs that help more than 30,000 people each year find jobs and reach financial stability. For more information, visit www.goodwillnwnc.org or follow Goodwill at www.facebook.com/goodwillnwnc.
