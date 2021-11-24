Giving thanks and feeding his community

“Things have changed a lot,” said Earl Clodfelter in reference to the last time he was interviewed by YES! Weekly in 2018.
That includes the circumstance in which Earle and his wife Kriste live, but not their weekly practice of cooking free meals for anyone who lines up in front of his grill in Greensboro’s Center City Park. And not the circumstances of the people, most homeless or on limited incomes, who show up every Sunday morning for Earl’s hot cooking.
Earl and Kriste met at the Interactive Resource Center when it was still run by Liz Seymour, who founded it in 2009 and stepped down in 2014. “We were in the art program when they still had that there and when the staff treated the homeless like family.”
Earl and Kriste lived in tents, and sometimes without them, for about five years, during which time they constantly had to move, as the city pushed homeless camps this way and that, or simply bulldozed them, in order to make way for new developments, or as acts of policing or “urban renewal.” When we talked in 2018, Earl was employed with Atlas Fencing, and he and Kriste had just moved into an apartment.
“I’m now fully retired, and we own a Chevy Equinox, my truck, and an RV, and are in the process of buying a house.”
More important is what hasn’t changed.
“Every Sunday, we still feed folks in the park. Nobody goes away hungry. I’ve done it ever since I was homeless, and I’m not going to stop.”
I asked Earl about how homelessness in Greensboro has changed in three years.
“It’s exactly gotten worse, but more like it fluctuates. We have more people homeless in winter than in summer, and the holidays are real rough on them, because who do they turn to, besides each other? The person in the tent sitting under the bridge beside you doesn’t have anything, either.”
The saddest part, he said, is when the people who are on the street for years, finally attain some sort of housing, and then lose it again.
“I’m one of the lucky ones, in that I broke out of my rut, but I’ve seen situations where someone would have housing for six months or so, then be out on the street again for a couple of years.”
In 2018, he was getting occasional cash donations for his cause, but now it’s almost completely funded out of the couples’ pockets.
“If people do want to donate, we’d rather it be stuff like blankets and jackets, as we’ve got the food covered. Anyone wanting to help or give us stuff should just show up in the park on Sunday mornings. We start by 7:30 a.m. and usually finish by 9 a.m.”
He said that the City doesn’t like it if they stay longer than that.
“They don’t like the crowds, especially these crowds. But we also try to get out of here in time to let people go to church. Not everybody we feed is homeless, but some, when they get their SSI and pay their bills, they may have barely 20 dollars for the rest of the month, and a lot of them come down here for something to eat before they go to church.”
His attitude towards city leaders has not softened since I last spoke to him.
“The City Council, unfortunately, tries to make it like we don’t have a homeless situation, but we certainly do, with approximately 250 people who are either homeless or on the verge of it, and those numbers are increasing with all the evictions happening. But all the city council cares about is who donates to their political careers.”
He said that some things have gotten better since the pandemic, when he was not allowed to feed people in the park and had to drive around the city to where they were sheltering, but other aspects have gotten worse.
“Medical care for the homeless has almost totally disappeared. Even veterans who are on the street are having a hard time getting any kind of medical assistance, even when they are on Medicaid or whatever, as doctors aren’t taking new patients. The biggest bill any homeless person has is the emergency room.”
I asked him what policies he’d like to see the city implement to combat homelessness. He acknowledged that there’s little municipal government can do about medical issues, but said there are things that can be done on a city level to help the people he feeds get back on their feet.
“They could do what Corpus Christie, Texas did, and actually hire homeless folks to clean up the streets they live on, which is something that could get them off those streets. In Corpus Christie, the main city workers, other than heavy equipment operators and skilled laborers, are the homeless and formerly homeless. That’s been very successful.”
He also said he’d like to see more tiny houses, but not built or managed by the people who did that here in the past. “That ended up benefiting only developers. But if the city did a tiny house program where they incorporate homeless people helping to build the tiny houses, you can rent them the homes they build, and once they’ve got money saved up, move into an apartment, and the tiny house opens up for somebody else.”
Earl said that, while he supports the Tanger Center and other such publicly-funded arts venues, it has its dark side.
“It’s not the center itself. I’m all for funding the arts, and it’s a great place and they’re doing a great job. But I think they need to emphasize to the folks coming downtown to attend it that this massive center was built right smack in the middle of where so many homeless folks live and that they have a right to be here, too. Some of their wealthier audience members walk through the park, and their attitude to the folks they see sitting on the benches is downright cruel.”
Last Sunday morning, Earl grilled cheese sandwiches prepped by his friend and fellow volunteer Mike Willer, a Wimbledon-born Youth Rugby Coach who said “cheers, mate” as he handed out cups of soup and biscuits cooked by fellow volunteer and rugby enthusiast Manoli Krinos. When I complimented Krinos on the biscuit that Willer insisted I try, he said, “it’s the lamb fat. I buy a whole carcass and shave it off while it’s frozen.”
“Sunday is Pay It Forward day for us,” said Earl. “Both for me and Kriste, who have been there ourselves, and my friends here who have never been in that position, but have the eyes and heart to see how it feels and feel how it looks.”
This coming Sunday, when Willer and Krinos are spending the holiday weekend with their families and friends, Earl will be back, this time with Kriste and some of their kids. And he says they’ll have plenty to be thankful for.
“We went from not knowing where we were going to get our next meal, where we could use the bathroom, or where we would sleep at night, to, after five years of being homeless, owning two vehicles and an RV that are totally paid off. We’re not rich by any means, but we have two bank accounts, food in our fridge at all times, and we’re about to buy a house and property. And we’re still at the same time giving back. So, the old saying about giving, if you give, you will receive, it’s true, no matter what your religious beliefs are or anything else.”
