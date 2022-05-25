Girl Power!: Local teen empowerment group takes on national issue

Period Poverty has taken center stage over the past few years but that spotlight has now hit the Triad centering on a group of young women.
Thankfully, with a solution to a national problem.
The Queen Arise Leadership Program, a program that is part of the I Am A Queen nonprofit, will do a final collection for its The Queen Period Project, a teen-led community service project that focuses on collecting feminine products and making feminine hygiene packs for girls in middle and high schools in Guilford County Schools. The collection will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Windsor Recreation Center, located at 1601 E. Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, where the young ladies will sort through donations and assemble packages.
The initiative came about when one of the young ladies in the group questioned why young ladies didn’t have access to free feminine products at school.
“We have a young lady who has been in the program for two years and one day she said ‘I don’t understand why condoms are given out for free at school but I have to pay for feminine hygiene products?’ And I was like ‘Whoa!’ I didn’t know that happened,” said Alana V. Allen, founder and executive director of I Am A Queen. “She was telling me about the times she didn’t have access to pads or tampons and every time that she would have accidents.”
After hearing an article on NPR about legislation being passed for feminine hygiene products to be free in schools and following continued conversations, an idea sparked for the group. Instead of holding its winter drive for the homeless, it could focus on an initiative that would leave another type of mark. All pun intended.
“I said what if we do a Period Project, make it a youth-led initiative and we can do it in the summer with all of the girls. That’s how it came up. Because she shared insight about free condoms but no free feminine hygiene care. She’s at Eastern Guilford and she was telling me that even when she was in middle school she never had access to free feminine care. She would have to find that one person she could trust to get a pad,” Allen said.
With the help of advisor Bridley Jenkins, a psychology/pre-med student at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, a committee was put together and the group has been meeting every other week.
“I’ve enjoyed working with them. They have all been willing to do what this project is intended to do and help the girls in the community,” Jenkins said. “It’s definitely taught me a lot about leadership and what it means to be a leader, a role model, and an example of what you want to see out of those you lead.”
They’ve contacted the schools to see who would be interested and what they could bring in to help. Allen said that the feedback they’ve received from the principals of the 14 schools in the district confirmed to take their donations has been one of gratitude. These included middle and high schools in High Point, Greensboro, and Whitsett.
“What we were told from the schools is that if they want to purchase feminine hygiene products they almost have to raise money or that’s not something that’s in their budget to do. So when we reached out to the schools, they were grateful,” Allen explained. “They were like ‘great, we don’t have to figure out how we’re going to spend money on these items.’”
For Anniya Henry, a 16-year-old sophomore at Southwest Guilford High School, the encouraging messages in the packages are a way for her and her fellow committee members to show others that someone else is thinking about them and that they are not forgotten.
“We want to make sure young women know that they are cared about, they are appreciated, and to know, of course, their purpose and worth within life. People need to know their worth and not based on what other people tell them.”
Henry said that her school has products for students in need in an open area of the office.
“You can just go to the office, go behind the desk and just grab what you need. It’s kind of weird if you don’t have pockets and it’s just in your hand. But for people who need it, you have to do what you have to do.”
Henry said that another reason she is participating on the committee is to act as a voice for those students who don’t have access to supplies.
“Schools will complain about them not being at school but some of the main reasons some students end up leaving school are because of accidents or not having supplies that they need when students are on their cycles,” Henry said.
A sentiment that is felt and currently being addressed through states’ legislators, including in North Carolina.
Just this week it was announced that more than 60 school districts and charter schools received grants to purchase feminine hygiene products for students, according to the Department of Public Instruction.
DPI’s report states that the $250,000 appropriated from the state budget was “claimed in less than a week and fewer than half of the 134 applicants were funded.” The grants ranged from $500 to $5,000.
Since May 1, the organization has been collecting donations of feminine pads, wipes, tampons, and travel-size hand sanitizer to help build the packages.
A project that Allen doesn’t think will go away anytime soon.
“I would love to see this expand. I would love to see what kind of change we could make in the community,” she said.
“We’re just being the change we want to see in the world,” Bridley echoed.
For a donation list, drop-off locations, or an Amazon Wish List, visit https://www.iamaqueen.org/queensperiodproject.
