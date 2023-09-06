Charlie Trippodo turned 8 years old last month. That’s another year trapped in a body that won’t let her walk or talk. But recent trial studies in gene therapy have given her parents Josie Clark-Trippodo and Joe Trippodo hope.
As it has annually since 2018, Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast is holding a fundraiser and will donate proceeds to the Rett Syndrome Research Trust (RSRT), the only non-profit devoted solely to a cure for Charlie’s rare genetic neurological disorder.
As reported in the 2021 YES! Weekly article “I need her to be an old lady with me”, Rett syndrome occurs almost exclusively in girls, who develop normally until they are about 2 years old, then lose motor and oral skills. The disorder’s hallmark symptom is repetitive hand movements. In many cases, of which Charlie’s is one, it includes seizures and the loss of hand function, purposeful spoken language, and the ability to walk or stand. But while Charlie can’t form words with her mouth, she can express whole sentences with her Tobii Dynavox, an iPad-based speech-generating device she operates with her gaze.
Charlie’s seizures are less frequent and more controllable than they were two years ago when she was averaging 22 a day.
“She now has one or two a day,” said Josie, “and we’re working to get those down. She will occasionally have cluster seizures, which can mean 33 in an hour, so we have rescue meds for those. We had several hospitalizations this year, one because of the seizures, when she had a cluster we couldn’t stop and I had to call an ambulance to Walnut Cove, where we were for her swim therapy.”
Rett Syndrome is named after Andreas Rett, the Austrian neurologist who discovered it in 1966. About 15,000 girls and women in the U.S. and 350,000 worldwide have the disorder, which is due to an X chromosome mutation in the MECP2 gene. The mutation is almost always a new one, meaning it typically develops spontaneously and is not inherited from either parent. At present, there is no cure.
But there is hope.
“We recently got the opportunity from our doctors to do a presentation with Neurogene,” said Josie when interviewed at their home last week. Neurogene is a New York based company developing genetic medicine to address complex and devastating neurological diseases such as Rett.
“Our doctor picked us to present kind of a case study about our family and what we go through, and we did a three-hour presentation with them. That was six weeks ago.”
“They have a pediatric study and they’re supposed to be dosing some trial patients as we speak,” said Joe. “We should be able to know by the end of this year how that’s gone, and hopefully they’ll expand it. So, there are some good things happening.”
“Neurogene are just really special people and they make me feel very positive,” said Josie. “We had such a great conversation with Dr. Rachel McMinn, who founded the company.”
“Dr. McMinn’s brother has an undiagnosed neurological disorder,” said Joe. “She was in a really good Wall Street job, and she realized nobody else was going to fund special needs gene therapies, so she did it herself. They’ve recently merged with a publicly-traded company and now they can get much more funding.”
In July, Neurogene Inc. announced a merger with the Nasdaq-listed Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., stating that “the combined company will focus on advancing Neurogene’s pipeline of differentiated genetic medicines, including NGN-401, a clinical-stage product for Rett syndrome, which uses novel gene regulation technology for a potential best-in-class profile.” The merger has resulted in a $95 million investment into the combined company, funding it through 2026. Preliminary data from clinical trials of NGN-401 is expected by the second half of 2024.
There’s also promising research being done in Canada by the Dallas-based clinical gene therapy company Taysha, named after the Caddo word for “friend” or “ally.” According to an August 14 press release, the first clinical trial involved an adult woman with Rett syndrome, with no serious adverse events reported at the six-week assessment, and who showed clinical improvement in autonomic function (meaning sleeping and breathing), vocalization, and gross and fine motor skills at four weeks after treatment.
“The first patient, whom I believe is in her 30s, has been able to sit up on her own,” said Joe. “That’s something she hasn’t been able to do since childhood. Her being able to do that after less than two months of treatment really says something for gene therapy, and that’s with someone debilitated by Rett syndrome for decades. And with gene therapy, the earlier in someone’s development they can get it, the better, so this holds a lot of hope for Charlie.”
Here in the United States, the FDA has cleared Taysha’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the company’s product TSHA-102 in pediatric patients with Rett Syndrome. The first U.S. clinical trial will enroll girls between 5 and 8 years old.
This week, Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast at 204 N. Mendenhall Street in Greensboro, which is a couple of blocks from where Charlie, Josie and Joe live, is holding two events to raise money for Rett research and the development of a cure.
“They’ll be donating everything they’re making this week,” said Josie.
On Wednesday, September 6, from 5 until 9 p.m., Double Oaks will be serving, along with their usual weekly wine and jazz, a specialty pizza designed by Charlie herself. “It’s going to taste like Spaghetti and Meatballs because she loves pasta,” said Josie.
Then on Sunday, September 10, there’s “Brunch with Princesses” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. “They’ll be doing chocolate chip pancakes because she really loves those. We’ll have princesses and a unicorn from Horse Power and possibly a stilt walker.”
Josie and Joe said that everyone is invited to come by and say hi to their daughter. “There’s no cover charge at either event,” said Josie, “but people can give donations and Double Oaks is giving a portion of sales to our fundraiser Charlie’s Angels, which puts all money donated to Rett research. Our theme is Let’s Make Eight Great because she’s now 8 years old and it’s going to be a good research year.”
