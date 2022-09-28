Seven-year-old Charlie is trapped in a body that won’t let her walk or talk. According to Charlie’s mother Josie Clark-Trippodo, new developments in gene therapy may change that.
“We went to New York to see her specialists,” said Josie when I interviewed her and her husband Joe Trippodo in their Greensboro home last week. “It ended up falling on her birthday, so she got a New York trip as a present. Along with lots of fun stuff, we saw a neurologist, speech pathologist, cardiologist, and orthopedist. We also got some really good tips on Tobii.”
That last reference was to the Tobii Dynavox, a speech-generating computer software and hardware system that used eye-based technology to assist persons with language and learning challenges, and which Charlie controls by directing her gaze at symbols on her screen. While more sophisticated, it’s similar to the device used by the late Stephen Hawking.
As reported last year in the article “I need her to be an old lady with me,” Charlie has Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder that occurs primarily in girls, who develop normally for the first 18-24 months of life, in which they learn to walk and talk and use their hands, but then lose those skills.
Typically, that regression happens between the ages of three and four. Within a year afterward, 70% of Rett patients develop seizures. Charlie’s first was on her fifth birthday. When I interviewed her parents last year, their daughter was averaging 22 seizures a day, and some days, as many as 55. This experience was exhausting for the parents, but far more so for their child.
“Now she’s seven, and we’re down to an average of two a day,” said Josie. “It was so horrible last year, especially when we had to call an ambulance, but much better now. So, we’re definitely on the right track, and I think it’s all linked to her gastrointestinal stuff. That’s why we talked to a GI specialist when we were in New York.”
The three most common gastrointestinal problems affecting girls and women with Rett syndrome are constipation, Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease, and Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease. Seizures are believed to be linked to these symptoms and manifestations.
“I do clinical documentation on everything she eats, everything she does,” said Josie. “We’ve found that when she’s at the beach, she has less seizures. When we recently went for four days, she only had one the whole time. But, again, it’s all connected to GI stuff.”
Josie and her husband Joe were eager to talk about some encouraging news.
“There are two companies that are working on gene therapy,” said Joe. “One is supposed to be starting their first clinical trials in Vancouver by the end of the year. The other company should be close to starting theirs by then or soon after. I believe the first trials are in Canada due to FDA approval sometimes being a little easier there. They’re pretty hopeful about both of them.”
I asked Joe to describe his daughter’s condition to readers.
“Rett syndrome is when you have a deletion to or mutation of the MECP2 gene, which is in the X chromosome. That produces a specific protein that she’s missing, so the gene therapy supplies that protein, and they have different ways of getting it into the brain.”
Which can have its own risks.
“Too much of that protein is worse than Rett syndrome, so it’s very tricky. One of the companies thinking about introducing the protein in smaller doses and the other will be done in a different way, but our doctor is on top of all that and working hard to inform us. Dr. Djukic has seen over 200 kids with Rett syndrome from all around the world, and she seems very hopeful.”
Joe was referring to Aleksandra Djukic, of the Tri-State Rett Syndrome Center, Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
“Not that we want to have false hope. We want to be measured. But they’ve learned a lot from gene therapies for other diseases, and they’re working hard on this. I hope that, by next year, we’ll know how these trials are going.”
At this point, Josie asked Joe to distract Charlie.
“I don’t want her to hear this because I don’t want to give her false promises, but they’re hoping to do the gene therapy when she’s around ten, and they say that, if it works, she may be able to walk and talk. Which is amazing to consider.”
“That’s why she’s training like an Olympian every week, so after she undergoes gene therapy, she’ll have the muscle memory. That’s why it’s important. But I think the therapy is supposed to show results pretty quickly.”
“I think it’s sort of instantaneous,” said Joe, “once her brain is more able to communicate with her body. But then mastering the new ability will be a lot of work. The talking will be hardest, as that requires more muscles than anything. It would be amazing, but we don’t want to get her hopes up or ours.”
“I cried like a baby when told this was possible,” said Josie. “As kids, we get to explore the world and touch things, and she’s missing that experience. So, she’ll have to catch up, but they said she’ll have a lot of skills that are pretty typical. That would be amazing, and she’s definitely up for it!”
On the home front, there’s been several promising signs. Charlie can use a straw and briefly hold a fork, and has regained the ability to say a few words, including mama, dad, and Kiki. The latter is what she calls her grandmother Danielle Clark. The one Charlie says most may be hamburger, which is her favorite food.
“After she asked for it,” said Joe, “I think we maybe had burgers for a week.”
I told them that, if Charlie ever starts asking for ribs, her grandfather will smile approvingly from the afterlife. Josie’s father was the late Jim Clark, my longtime friend and neighbor who was the director of the UNCG MFA Writing program, and famous in College Hill for his slow-cooked ribs.
“And she’s been standing independently at the pool,” said Josie. “Only for a few seconds, but it’s happening. She does things in the pool first.”
On Sunday, October 9, Josie, Joe and Charlie are hosting a fundraiser for Rett Research at Double Oaks Bed & Breakfast, 204 N. Mendenhall Street in Greensboro.
“There are going to be llamas and balloon things and I get to talk on the microphone,” said Charlie’s younger sister Lucy.
There will also be sweet and savory baked treats from Veneé Pawlowski, co-owner and baker at Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie.
“And we’ve got Disney characters,” said Josie, “and stilt walkers, and Lucy mentioned the llamas but not that they will be wearing top hats. And then there’s our big auction. One prize will be an overnight stay at Double Oaks. Machete is giving gift cards, as are a lot of other restaurants and the Science Center. There will be local artists and bands. It’s 20 dollars for adults and kids are free. Any special needs family can also come in free. Everything’s going to Rett Research.”
Lucy said she is excited about it. Her sister is, too.
“Charlie loves being around a vibrant crowd,” said Josie.
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
