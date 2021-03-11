NEW BERN, N.C. - The Spring Heritage Plant Sale returns to Tryon Palace on April 9 and 10 from 9 AM – 5 PM where customers can bring home Tryon Palace plants to add to their own gardens. The plant sale will be located on the Palace grounds behind the Daves House, just behind the Palace front gate. The annual Spring plant sale offers a selection of plants grown locally and in the Palace’s nursey yard, as well as a variety of annuals, heirloom vegetables, perennials, herbs and other Spring favorites
Tryon Palace Gardens and Greenhouse Manager Hadley Cheris says, “Spring Plant Sale is the perfect time to get back into gardening and add some great new plants to your gardens and landscape.”
The Spring Heritage Plant sale falls on Garden Lovers’ Weekend where visitors can walk the 16 acres of Tryon Palace Gardens with free admission April 9 – 11 from 9AM – 5 PM. The gardens are expected to be in full bloom with tulips, irises and more!
Palace tours and exhibits will still require a ticket. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket desk in the Waystation or the North Carolina History Center. For more information, visit www.tryonpalace.org or call 252-639-3500
About Tryon Palace
Tryon Palace, located in New Bern, NC, is part of the Office of Archives and History, an agency of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Tryon Palace is one of North Carolina's most significant historic sites. It is the home of the Governor's Palace, North Carolina's first colonial and first state capitol, and includes historic buildings, gardens, and the North Carolina History Center, which revolutionizes the visitor experience through use of the latest interactive technology. The History Center includes galleries, a performance hall, the museum store, and a waterfront café. Tryon Palace's mission is to engage present and future generations in the history of North Carolina from early settlement in 1710, through the development of statehood, and into the mid-twentieth century. It is dedicated to collecting, interpreting, and preserving objects, buildings, landscapes, and events that enrich understanding of the making of our state and nation.
Tickets and visitor information are available at the Tryon Palace Waystation, located at the corner of George Street and Pollock Street in New Bern. For directions and further information about special events, programs or group tours, employment and more, visit our web site: www.tryonpalace.org or phone (800) 767-1560 or (252) 639-3500.
