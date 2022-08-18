Gamble Garden Party
The High Point Arts Council is hosting a Gamble Garden Party Sat., Sept. 17, at the Centennial Station Arts Center. The garden party is a fund-raising event to benefit the new overall landscaping plans that will enhance the “curb appeal” of the Arts Center.
In addition to raising funds for the beautification project, the Gamble Garden Party is to honor Joe Gamble’s lifelong contributions to the arts as a teacher, performer, and activist. The Gamble Garden will be in front of the historic Pullman train car at the Arts Center and will feature a brick courtyard plus flowering plants and shrubs.
The Gamble Garden Party will feature songs, stories, raffles, hors d’oeuvres, iced tea, and lemonade plus the presentation of the landscaping plans. Wear your garden party attire and join the Arts Council on Saturday, September 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Arts Center!
Tickets are $100 per person plus a cash bar. Call Debbie Lumpkins at 336-889-2787 ext. 22 to make a reservation or purchase your ticket on-line at www.HighPointArts.org/events/. The Centennial Station Arts Center is located in downtown High Point at 121 S. Centennial Street.
