Fuzzy Friends pet food pantry goes mobile

A dream and a box of dog food.
That is what motivated John Woodlock, a dog lover and animal activist, to put the pamphlets down and pick up food for pets in need.
“In June 2016, I collaborated with St. Anne’s Episcopal Church to donate goods and food to pet owners who were in need. I worked with them up until the pandemic, feeding about 2,000 animals in 2019,” Woodlock said, founder of Fuzzy Friends. “When the pandemic slowed everything down, I knew it was the perfect time to focus on starting my own nonprofit. I had been contemplating it for a while and felt the push to proceed.”
After going out on a limb, Woodlock couldn’t believe it when he qualified for the nonprofit in 2021.
“I was blessed to announce I had launched Fuzzy Friends pet food pantry in August of 2021,” Woodlock shared. “An organization takes time, effort, and help. I was lucky enough to have been able to recruit about 100 volunteers who took time out of their day to give out food and deliver goods to those who were struggling to take care of their pets or didn’t have the capability to come out and grab their necessities. I wanted to give a big thank you to three of our most active volunteers; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ms. Nicole Ealey, and Mr. Tony Friendly.”
Fuzzy Friends sets up in certain locations for each pantry drive, some of their most known locations being Pet Supply Plus and Reynolds Park recreation center.
“We are appointment only, so we see about 15 people each pantry day,” Woodlock said. “We used to have four pantry days, which aimed for the first and third Thursday of every month, and a weekend, but due to COVID and our now limited volunteers, we are only able to host one pantry in the winter and two in the spring/summertime.”
Woodlock had a lot on his plate with the grand opening of his new pantry, so he decided to call upon a community activist he met at Morningside/Reynolds Park Rd. Neighborhood Association to welcome to the team.
“The first conversation I had with John, we instantly hit it off. I could feel his passion for our fuzzy friends and knew with two strong leaders we would be invincible. John offered me the President position and I took it. It has been about 6 months now,” said Kanika Brown, President of Fuzzy Friends. “My job is to help raise money and awareness for the organization while connecting with those who have special abilities or are unable to attend the pantry for a disclosed reason.”
Fuzzy Friends has an upcoming pantry drive on January 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. with items donated by three main donors — Pet Supply Plus, Animal Hospital Clemmons, and Discers for Whiskers.
“We are supplied with cat food, dog food, both wet and dry, miscellaneous items such as leashes, balls, and sometimes we receive bird food, but it is dependent on our needs and options given to us by our generous donors,” Brown said. “Our pet owners are able to come back to us every 30 days if needed.”
Before COVID, Fuzzy Friends had a criterion for receiving food. Those qualifications included residents that were Veterans, low-income individuals, special needs, and retired citizens. Since COVID, the organization has opened its doors to all pet owners.
“Everyone is struggling right now, and animals shouldn’t be punished for that. Individuals are losing their jobs and having to give up their animals, the same animals that have become family in many homes,” Brown said. “Animals love us, take care of us, they are our therapy, what would we do without them? Our fuzzy friends are misrepresented, while they still have feelings and emotions just like us. We are paving a way for more animal rights. We must be their voice since they can’t talk for themselves. We must do it ourselves.”
Besides donating goods to pet owners, Fuzzy Friends highlights the importance of pet awareness and information, leading to more successful and healthy lives for their pets.
“Pets need to socialize and exercise. It’s important for their health. It is also important to note the options of spaying and neutering to prevent unwanted litters, behavioral problems, and some health issues that may occur,” Lockwood explained.
Lockwood and Brown acted on this notion by hosting their first social event. “Last summer, we partnered with the Marines since they are the only branch that honors service dogs and hosted our first event at Grace Court Park in downtown Winston,” Brown shared. “This was a way to connect with our pet owners and lovers in our community, spread awareness, and let pets socialize and stretch their legs. The Marines were our guest speakers and brought some of their service dogs for others to interact with.”
The social event was family-friendly, open to all ages, with animal coloring books, a pet dress-up contest, and nail painting stations for pups. About 150 people attended the event and left a substantial amount of donations and optimism for future social events.
“We are proud of our success thus far and strive to finally open up at our own established location. That is our local goal,” Brown shared. “To expand nationally and internationally is the ultimate goal, and one I can see us achieving in due time.”
Brown, who recently announced her intent to run for District 71 State Representative, held a pet tea and coffee event, advocating that she stands not just for the community but the pets that stand by them.
